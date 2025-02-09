For sale in Wakefield: Here are 14 of the most affordable homes currently for sale in Wakefield

There are some stunning properties currently on the market in and around the district for potential buyers looking to move.
Take a closer look at 14 of the most affordable homes listed on Rightmove across Wakefield.
1. Bowman Street
This brick built traditional mid-terrace house is available on Rightmove for £85,000. Photo: Rightmove
2. Soho Grove
This two double bedroom end-terrace property, situated in a highly convenient location, is available for £90,000 on Rightmove. Photo: Rightmove
3. Templar Road
This lovely two bedroom property is available on Rightmove for £90,000. Photo: Rightmove
4. Fryergate
This lovely mid-terrace home is available via auction, with a guide price of £100,000. Photo: Rightmove