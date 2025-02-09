These properties are all available on Rightmove.placeholder image
For sale in Wakefield: Here are 14 of the most affordable homes currently for sale in Wakefield

By Kara McKune
Published 9th Feb 2025, 19:00 BST
Here are some of the most affordable properties in Wakefield, that are currently for sale on Rightmove.

There are some stunning properties currently on the market in and around the district for potential buyers looking to move.

Take a closer look at 14 of the most affordable homes listed on Rightmove across Wakefield.

This brick built traditional mid-terrace house is available on Rightmove for £85,000.

1. Bowman Street

This brick built traditional mid-terrace house is available on Rightmove for £85,000. Photo: Rightmove

This two double bedroom end-terrace property, situated in a highly convenient location, is available for £90,000 on Rightmove.

2. Soho Grove

This two double bedroom end-terrace property, situated in a highly convenient location, is available for £90,000 on Rightmove. Photo: Rightmove

This lovely two bedroom property is available on Rightmove for £90,000.

3. Templar Road

This lovely two bedroom property is available on Rightmove for £90,000. Photo: Rightmove

This lovely mid-terrace home is available via auction, with a guide price of £100,000.

4. Fryergate

This lovely mid-terrace home is available via auction, with a guide price of £100,000. Photo: Rightmove

