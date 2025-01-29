These homes have all been added to the property market recently.These homes have all been added to the property market recently.
For sale in Wakefield: Here are 18 new properties added to the Wakefield housing market this week

By Kara McKune
Published 29th Jan 2025, 19:00 BST
If you are looking for a new home, here are some stunning properties that have been added to the Wakefield housing market this week.

These 18 homes in and around the district have been added to the property market this week and are currently for sale on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

Nestled in a cul-de-sac in Wakefield, this superbly presented four bedroom detached property is available on Rightmove for £350,000 .

1. Willow Park

Nestled in a cul-de-sac in Wakefield, this superbly presented four bedroom detached property is available on Rightmove for £350,000 . Photo: Rightmove

This extended four bedroom detached family home, in Sandal, is available on Rightmove for £425,000.

2. Stopford Avenue

This extended four bedroom detached family home, in Sandal, is available on Rightmove for £425,000. Photo: Rightmove

Situated on a popular cul-de-sac is this well presented two bedroom bungalow, which is available on Rightmove for £225,000.

3. Grampian Avenue

Situated on a popular cul-de-sac is this well presented two bedroom bungalow, which is available on Rightmove for £225,000. Photo: Rightmove

Situated in Newton Hill, is this well presented and extended four bedroom semi detached family home which is available on Rightmove for £360,000.

4. Leeds Road

Situated in Newton Hill, is this well presented and extended four bedroom semi detached family home which is available on Rightmove for £360,000. Photo: Rightmove

