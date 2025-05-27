For sale in Wakefield: Here are 24 of the most affordable properties currently for sale in Wakefield

There are some stunning homes currently on the market in and around the district for potential buyers looking to move.
1. Elizabeth Gardens
This fabulous two bedroom newly built home is available to purchase on a shared-ownership basis for £87,000. Photo: Rightmove
2. Flanshaw Field Close
This modern two bedroom home is available under shared-ownership for £87,000. Photo: Rightmove
3. Pretoria Street
This two bedroom mid-terrace property, situated in a highly convenient area in Wakefield, is available on Rightmove for £90,000. Photo: Rightmove
4. Newland Street
This lovely two bedroom mid-terrace property is available for £90,000. Photo: Rightmove
