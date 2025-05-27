These affordable properties in Wakefield, are all for sale on Rightmove.These affordable properties in Wakefield, are all for sale on Rightmove.
For sale in Wakefield: Here are 24 of the most affordable properties currently for sale in Wakefield

By Kara McKune
Published 27th May 2025, 06:00 BST
Here are some of the most affordable properties in Wakefield that are currently for sale on Rightmove.

There are some stunning homes currently on the market in and around the district for potential buyers looking to move.

All properties can be found on Rightmove.

This fabulous two bedroom newly built home is available to purchase on a shared-ownership basis for £87,000.

1. Elizabeth Gardens

This modern two bedroom home is available under shared-ownership for £87,000.

2. Flanshaw Field Close

This two bedroom mid-terrace property, situated in a highly convenient area in Wakefield, is available on Rightmove for £90,000.

3. Pretoria Street

This lovely two bedroom mid-terrace property is available for £90,000.

4. Newland Street

