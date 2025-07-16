For sale in Wakefield: Inside a gorgeous Grade II listed mansion in Wakefield - that dates back to the 1800s

This Grade II listed home, on North Avenue, was originally built around 1830 for an esteemed linen draper, named John Hardcastle.

The vast property boasts an abundance of space with 12 well-appointed bedrooms and seven reception rooms – making it ideal for large families.

The property also features five impressive bathrooms.

Additionally, there is a separate five-bedroom detached house within the grounds, offering approx. 2,200 square feet of accommodation, perfect for extended family or as a rental opportunity.

With full planning permission already granted for an additional detached dwelling on the grounds, this property is not only a great home but also a promising development opportunity.

This incredible property, on North Avenue, is currently for sale for £1.9 million on Rightmove.

To find out more, contact estate agent Wynn & Co Sales and Lettings, on 01924943264.

1 . Historic mansion This remarkable detached residence was originally built in 1830 for esteemed linen draper, John Hardcastle. Photo: Wynn & Co Sales and Lettings Photo Sales

2 . Grand dining hall Some of the statement rooms include a grand dining hall room which features a raised platform that holds an ornate wooden fireplace with decorative stained glass windows on either side. Photo: Wynn & Co Sales and Lettings Photo Sales

3 . Incredible interior The room also benefits from a large bay window with wooden panelling, offering lovely views of the garden and allowing natural light to flood the space. Photo: Wynn & Co Sales and Lettings Photo Sales