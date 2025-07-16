This incredible property, on North Avenue, is currently for sale for £1.9 million on Rightmove.placeholder image
This incredible property, on North Avenue, is currently for sale for £1.9 million on Rightmove.

For sale in Wakefield: Inside a gorgeous Grade II listed mansion in Wakefield - that dates back to the 1800s

By Kara McKune
Published 16th Jul 2025, 19:00 BST
This incredible property in Wakefield, which has 12 well-appointed bedrooms and seven reception rooms, is currently for sale on Rightmove.

This Grade II listed home, on North Avenue, was originally built around 1830 for an esteemed linen draper, named John Hardcastle.

The vast property boasts an abundance of space with 12 well-appointed bedrooms and seven reception rooms – making it ideal for large families.

The property also features five impressive bathrooms.

Additionally, there is a separate five-bedroom detached house within the grounds, offering approx. 2,200 square feet of accommodation, perfect for extended family or as a rental opportunity.

With full planning permission already granted for an additional detached dwelling on the grounds, this property is not only a great home but also a promising development opportunity.

To find out more, contact estate agent Wynn & Co Sales and Lettings, on 01924943264.

This remarkable detached residence was originally built in 1830 for esteemed linen draper, John Hardcastle.

1. Historic mansion

This remarkable detached residence was originally built in 1830 for esteemed linen draper, John Hardcastle.

Some of the statement rooms include a grand dining hall room which features a raised platform that holds an ornate wooden fireplace with decorative stained glass windows on either side.

2. Grand dining hall

Some of the statement rooms include a grand dining hall room which features a raised platform that holds an ornate wooden fireplace with decorative stained glass windows on either side.

The room also benefits from a large bay window with wooden panelling, offering lovely views of the garden and allowing natural light to flood the space.

3. Incredible interior

The room also benefits from a large bay window with wooden panelling, offering lovely views of the garden and allowing natural light to flood the space.

Another elegant dining room offers a more intimate setting, featuring patterned wallpaper and carpet, a traditional fireplace with a dark marble surround, and a wooden dining table with chairs.

4. Another elegant dining room

Another elegant dining room offers a more intimate setting, featuring patterned wallpaper and carpet, a traditional fireplace with a dark marble surround, and a wooden dining table with chairs.

