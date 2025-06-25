This incredible home, on School Hill, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £835,000.placeholder image
This incredible home, on School Hill, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £835,000.

For sale in Wakefield: Inside a gorgeous Newmillerdam family home, that dates back to the 1800s

By Kara McKune
Published 25th Jun 2025, 19:00 BST
This incredible family home, which is situated in the heart of Newmillerdam, is currently for sale on Rightmove.

Situated in the highly sought after area of Newmillerdam, adjacent to the infamous Newmillerdam Dam, is this individually designed and substantial bespoke family home.

Originally dating back to the early 1800s as a former butcher’s shop, the property has been extensively extended over the years, creating a simply stunning four bedroom detached executive home.

Internally, the proeprty comprises of a welcoming main entrance hall, a spacious living room, a separate dining room, a kitchen/breakfast room, a utility room, an additional entrance hall, and a downstairs w.c.

Stairs from the entrance hall lead to the first floor landing, which provides access to two double bedrooms, both with en suite facilities, including a walk-in dressing area in the principal bedroom, which also connects to bedroom three.

A separate landing, accessed via the utility room, leads to bedrooms three and four, as well as the main house bathroom/w.c.

Externally, the property boasts a large cobbled driveway offering ample off street parking for multiple vehicles and leading to the integral double garage with an electric door.

To the rear, the property features a generous tiered garden, with a large timber decked terrace patio, Yorkshire stone steps, a lawned garden, and a raised timber decked patio.

To find out more contact estate agent Richard Kendall, on 01924793803.

This modern family home is situated across from the infamous Newmillerdam Dam.

1. In the heart of Newmillerdam

The kitchen features a range of contemporary cream gloss soft close wall and base units with a corian work surface, exposed wooden beams, recess ceiling spotlights and an archway into the separate dining room.

2. Modern kitchen

The dining room features a UPVC double glazed window to the front, a radiator, exposed wooden beams and recess ceiling spotlights.

3. Gorgeous dining room

This lovely room has a solid oak flooring, UPVC double glazed window to the front, exposed wooden beams and UPVC double glazed French doors to the rear.

4. Lovely living room

