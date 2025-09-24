This incredible property, named Willow Bank, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £2 million.placeholder image
This incredible property, named Willow Bank, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £2 million.

For sale in Wakefield: Inside a gorgeous £2 million mansion in Horbury with a stable block and vast gardens

By Kara McKune
Published 24th Sep 2025, 19:00 BST
This incredible family home, which is set across two acres of land, is currently for sale on Rightmove.

Willow Bank, on Stannard Well Lane, is an impressive property that is only a short walk away from Horbury which is home to a vast array of amenities.

The property comprimises of an impressive reception hall with a delightful fireplace, a spacious living room, a delightful snug, a study, a spectacular living dining kitchen, a utility room, a garden room and a spare ‘hobby’ room.

To the first floor, are eight spacious bedrooms - two of which are in the adjoining annexe.

The principal bedroom has a huge dressing room and fabulous en suite.

There are two further en suited double bedrooms, two bathrooms and an en suite to a single bedroom.

Externally, the home also has a double garage, and a stable block – making it perfect for horse lovers.

There are three high quality stables with a feed/tack room to the side and a paddock which has been manicured into a parkland-style setting.

There is a huge degree of privacy in the garden, with mature shrubbery and trees surrounding the lawn.

There are a variety of fruit trees to one side and a play fort.

South-facing paved patios are to be found immediately adjacent to the house and can be accessed immediately from the dining/living kitchen and give a beautiful view out over the grounds.

This incredible property, named Willow Bank, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £2 million.

To find out more, contact estate agent Simon Blyth, on 01226447681.

The hall is of a good size and has a high ceiling with inset spotlighting, coving and is decorated to a particularly high standard. It has an impressive staircase which is galleried in part and has a fabulous stone fireplace.

1. Fabulous entrance hall

The hall is of a good size and has a high ceiling with inset spotlighting, coving and is decorated to a particularly high standard. It has an impressive staircase which is galleried in part and has a fabulous stone fireplace. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The living room features an attractive coving to the ceiling and a fabulous stone fireplace with raised stone flagged hearth, all to a period design and home to an open fire grate.

2. Lovely living room

The living room features an attractive coving to the ceiling and a fabulous stone fireplace with raised stone flagged hearth, all to a period design and home to an open fire grate. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This lovely welcoming room has a gas coal burning effect fire within a stone surround and is decorated to a high standard.

3. Comfy snug

This lovely welcoming room has a gas coal burning effect fire within a stone surround and is decorated to a high standard. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The kitchen area is quite simply stunning, with a wealth of units at both to the high and low level. There is also a fabulous large, beautifully presented, island unit which has ample seating.

4. Modern kitchen

The kitchen area is quite simply stunning, with a wealth of units at both to the high and low level. There is also a fabulous large, beautifully presented, island unit which has ample seating. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:RightmoveWakefield
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice