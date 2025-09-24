For sale in Wakefield: Inside a gorgeous £2 million mansion in Horbury with a stable block and vast gardens

Willow Bank, on Stannard Well Lane, is an impressive property that is only a short walk away from Horbury which is home to a vast array of amenities.
The property comprimises of an impressive reception hall with a delightful fireplace, a spacious living room, a delightful snug, a study, a spectacular living dining kitchen, a utility room, a garden room and a spare ‘hobby’ room.
To the first floor, are eight spacious bedrooms - two of which are in the adjoining annexe.
The principal bedroom has a huge dressing room and fabulous en suite.
There are two further en suited double bedrooms, two bathrooms and an en suite to a single bedroom.
Externally, the home also has a double garage, and a stable block – making it perfect for horse lovers.
There are three high quality stables with a feed/tack room to the side and a paddock which has been manicured into a parkland-style setting.
There is a huge degree of privacy in the garden, with mature shrubbery and trees surrounding the lawn.
There are a variety of fruit trees to one side and a play fort.
South-facing paved patios are to be found immediately adjacent to the house and can be accessed immediately from the dining/living kitchen and give a beautiful view out over the grounds.
This incredible property, named Willow Bank, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £2 million.
To find out more, contact estate agent Simon Blyth, on 01226447681.