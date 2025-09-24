For sale in Wakefield: Inside a gorgeous £2 million mansion in Horbury with a stable block and vast gardens

Willow Bank, on Stannard Well Lane, is an impressive property that is only a short walk away from Horbury which is home to a vast array of amenities.

The property comprimises of an impressive reception hall with a delightful fireplace, a spacious living room, a delightful snug, a study, a spectacular living dining kitchen, a utility room, a garden room and a spare ‘hobby’ room.

To the first floor, are eight spacious bedrooms - two of which are in the adjoining annexe.

The principal bedroom has a huge dressing room and fabulous en suite.

There are two further en suited double bedrooms, two bathrooms and an en suite to a single bedroom.

Externally, the home also has a double garage, and a stable block – making it perfect for horse lovers.

There are three high quality stables with a feed/tack room to the side and a paddock which has been manicured into a parkland-style setting.

There is a huge degree of privacy in the garden, with mature shrubbery and trees surrounding the lawn.

There are a variety of fruit trees to one side and a play fort.

South-facing paved patios are to be found immediately adjacent to the house and can be accessed immediately from the dining/living kitchen and give a beautiful view out over the grounds.

This incredible property, named Willow Bank, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £2 million.

To find out more, contact estate agent Simon Blyth, on 01226447681.

1 . Fabulous entrance hall The hall is of a good size and has a high ceiling with inset spotlighting, coving and is decorated to a particularly high standard. It has an impressive staircase which is galleried in part and has a fabulous stone fireplace. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Lovely living room The living room features an attractive coving to the ceiling and a fabulous stone fireplace with raised stone flagged hearth, all to a period design and home to an open fire grate. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Comfy snug This lovely welcoming room has a gas coal burning effect fire within a stone surround and is decorated to a high standard. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Modern kitchen The kitchen area is quite simply stunning, with a wealth of units at both to the high and low level. There is also a fabulous large, beautifully presented, island unit which has ample seating. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales