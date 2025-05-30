For sale in Wakefield: Inside a gorgeous Wakefield mansion with a vast indoor pool

This impressive property, on Field Lane, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £750,000.

The heart of this home is its stunning indoor heated pool, a truly indulgent feature that sets this property apart.

Externally, there is also a picturesque, meticulously landscaped garden.

To find out more, contact estate agent, Kestrel Estates, on 01977803515.

