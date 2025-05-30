For sale in Wakefield: Inside a gorgeous Wakefield mansion with a vast indoor pool

This impressive property, on Field Lane, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £750,000.
The heart of this home is its stunning indoor heated pool, a truly indulgent feature that sets this property apart.
Externally, there is also a picturesque, meticulously landscaped garden.
1. Luxury living
Beyond its impressive interiors, this home is perfectly positioned with access to an array of amenities, including the popular Thornes park, shops, restaurants and charming pubs. Photo: Rightmove
2. Perfect pool
3. Lovely living room
Be captivated by the grandeur of the propert's ornate original features. Photo: Rightmove
4. Field Lane
