For sale in Wakefield: Inside a luxurious and large family home in Sandal, currently for sale on Rightmove

By Kara McKune
Published 19th Feb 2025, 19:00 BST
This gorgeous family home, situated in a prime location in Sandal, is currently available on Rightmove.

The stunning five bedroom property, on Chevet Lane, is currently for sale for £975,000 on Rightmove.

Upon entering the property, there is a spacious entrance hallway that sets the tone for the rest of the house.

The ground floor boasts a multitude of reception rooms, including the main lounge which has large windows allowing natural light to flood the room.

Also on the ground floor is the open plan kitchen/breakfast room.

This well-appointed kitchen is equipped with modern appliances, ample storage, and generous countertop space alongside a lovely breakfast area which is perfect for morning meals and informal family time.

For more formal occasions, the property features a separate dining room that comfortably accommodates a large dining table.

Completing the ground floor is a convenient downstairs w.c - adding to the practical layout of the home.

The first floor is home to several well-proportioned bedrooms, each with its own unique character and ample storage space.

The master bedroom is particularly noteworthy, offering a tranquil retreat with large windows and luxurious décor.

The remaining bedrooms on this floor share access to a modern family bathroom, and separate shower room.

One of the standout features of this property is the extension, which is currently utilized as an annex.

It includes its own fully-fitted kitchen/diner, a spacious living room, that could easily be converted into an additional bedroom if needed, and a further bedroom with an ensuite facility.

Externally, the property boasts a sizable garden, which provides a serene outdoor space for relaxation and recreation.

The garden is predominantly laid to lawn, with mature trees and shrubs adding to the sense of privacy and tranquillity.

There is also a patio area, perfect for alfresco dining or summer barbecues

This luxurious family home, on Chevet Lane, is currently for sale for £975,000 on Rightmove.

To find out more, contact estate agent, Fine & Country, on 01924908576.

The main lounge is a warm and inviting space, perfect for relaxing with family or entertaining guests.

The main lounge is a warm and inviting space, perfect for relaxing with family or entertaining guests.

The heart of the home is undoubtedly the open-plan kitchen/breakfast room. This well-appointed kitchen is equipped with modern appliances, ample storage, and generous countertop space, making it ideal for both everyday cooking and hosting large gatherings.

The heart of the home is undoubtedly the open-plan kitchen/breakfast room. This well-appointed kitchen is equipped with modern appliances, ample storage, and generous countertop space, making it ideal for both everyday cooking and hosting large gatherings.

The open plan area also features space for a home office and a breakfast area, which offers a casual dining space.

The open plan area also features space for a home office and a breakfast area, which offers a casual dining space.

For more formal occasions, the property features a separate dining room that comfortably accommodates a large dining table.

For more formal occasions, the property features a separate dining room that comfortably accommodates a large dining table.

