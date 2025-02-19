For sale in Wakefield: Inside a luxurious and large family home in Sandal, currently for sale on Rightmove

The stunning five bedroom property, on Chevet Lane, is currently for sale for £975,000 on Rightmove.
Upon entering the property, there is a spacious entrance hallway that sets the tone for the rest of the house.
The ground floor boasts a multitude of reception rooms, including the main lounge which has large windows allowing natural light to flood the room.
Also on the ground floor is the open plan kitchen/breakfast room.
This well-appointed kitchen is equipped with modern appliances, ample storage, and generous countertop space alongside a lovely breakfast area which is perfect for morning meals and informal family time.
For more formal occasions, the property features a separate dining room that comfortably accommodates a large dining table.
Completing the ground floor is a convenient downstairs w.c - adding to the practical layout of the home.
The first floor is home to several well-proportioned bedrooms, each with its own unique character and ample storage space.
The master bedroom is particularly noteworthy, offering a tranquil retreat with large windows and luxurious décor.
The remaining bedrooms on this floor share access to a modern family bathroom, and separate shower room.
One of the standout features of this property is the extension, which is currently utilized as an annex.
It includes its own fully-fitted kitchen/diner, a spacious living room, that could easily be converted into an additional bedroom if needed, and a further bedroom with an ensuite facility.
Externally, the property boasts a sizable garden, which provides a serene outdoor space for relaxation and recreation.
The garden is predominantly laid to lawn, with mature trees and shrubs adding to the sense of privacy and tranquillity.
There is also a patio area, perfect for alfresco dining or summer barbecues
