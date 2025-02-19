For sale in Wakefield: Inside a luxurious and large family home in Sandal, currently for sale on Rightmove

The stunning five bedroom property, on Chevet Lane, is currently for sale for £975,000 on Rightmove.

Upon entering the property, there is a spacious entrance hallway that sets the tone for the rest of the house.

The ground floor boasts a multitude of reception rooms, including the main lounge which has large windows allowing natural light to flood the room.

Also on the ground floor is the open plan kitchen/breakfast room.

This well-appointed kitchen is equipped with modern appliances, ample storage, and generous countertop space alongside a lovely breakfast area which is perfect for morning meals and informal family time.

For more formal occasions, the property features a separate dining room that comfortably accommodates a large dining table.

Completing the ground floor is a convenient downstairs w.c - adding to the practical layout of the home.

The first floor is home to several well-proportioned bedrooms, each with its own unique character and ample storage space.

The master bedroom is particularly noteworthy, offering a tranquil retreat with large windows and luxurious décor.

The remaining bedrooms on this floor share access to a modern family bathroom, and separate shower room.

One of the standout features of this property is the extension, which is currently utilized as an annex.

It includes its own fully-fitted kitchen/diner, a spacious living room, that could easily be converted into an additional bedroom if needed, and a further bedroom with an ensuite facility.

Externally, the property boasts a sizable garden, which provides a serene outdoor space for relaxation and recreation.

The garden is predominantly laid to lawn, with mature trees and shrubs adding to the sense of privacy and tranquillity.

There is also a patio area, perfect for alfresco dining or summer barbecues

To find out more, contact estate agent, Fine & Country, on 01924908576.

1 . Lovely living room The main lounge is a warm and inviting space, perfect for relaxing with family or entertaining guests. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Open plan kitchen The heart of the home is undoubtedly the open-plan kitchen/breakfast room. This well-appointed kitchen is equipped with modern appliances, ample storage, and generous countertop space, making it ideal for both everyday cooking and hosting large gatherings. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Luxury living The open plan area also features space for a home office and a breakfast area, which offers a casual dining space. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Impressive dining room For more formal occasions, the property features a separate dining room that comfortably accommodates a large dining table. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales