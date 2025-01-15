For sale in Wakefield: Inside a luxurious £1.6 million mansion, currently for sale in Sandal

Fairleigh Court, on Woodthorpe Lane, provides approximately 3800 sq/ft of designer driven accommodation and is quietly situated in a private setting bordering Wakefield Golf Club.

Internally, the home features a stunning central reception hall with a guest cloakroom leads to a stunning family living/dining kitchen room with luxury fitted cabinets and work surfaces by KC Design House - making it the perfect area for relaxing and entertaining with doors opening directly onto enclosed garden areas.

There is also the comfort of a separate utility room.

The ground floor layout is completed by dual aspect lounge and study. A gorgeous return staircase leads to the first floor landing where there is the principal bedroom which has a Juliet style balcony, a dressing area and an en suite bathroom.

There are three further bedrooms, with two of them having en suite facilities.

In addition, there is a main family bathroom and a room with a vaulted ceiling that could be used for a variety of purposes.

Externally, the property is accessed via a secure gated entrance leading in turn to the private drive with ample off road parking.

This in turn leads to a spacious integral double garage. The landscaped gardens have been mostly laid to lawn and are an excellent amenity for family buyers and those who enjoy outdoor entertaining.

To the front is a gorgeous large lawned garden enclosed by retaining stone walls while to the rear, the gardens have pleasant views over the immediately adjacent golf course. This is the perfect location for the busy commuter seeking easy access to unrivalled motorway network serving West and South Yorkshire with convenient access to the M1 and M62 and further afield via the East Coast mainline at Wakefield Westgate.

This incredible home, on Woodthorpe Lane, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £1.6 million.

To find out more, contact Hodsons Estate Agents, on 01924907005.

Modern kitchen The stunning family living/dining kitchen features luxury fitted cabinets and work surfaces by KC Design House

Lovely living room The open plan living area is perfect area for relaxing and entertaining with doors opening directly onto enclosed garden areas.

Regal reception room The home has convenient access to the M1 and M62, and further afield via the East Coast mainline at Wakefield Westgate.

Spectacular spare room The spare room has a vaulted ceiling and could be used for a variety of purposes which has it's own separate external access.