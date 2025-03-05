This gorgeous home, on Haveroid Lane, is currently available on Rightmove for £600,000.placeholder image
For sale in Wakefield: Inside a luxury Crigglestone barn conversion, currently for sale on Rightmove

By Kara McKune
Published 5th Mar 2025, 19:00 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 13:59 BST
This stunning barn conversion, which has been transformed into a spacious four bedroom detached family home, is currently for sale on Rightmove.

Nestled in a tucked away position in Crigglestone, this impressive barn conversion offers a wealth of desirable features including expansive reception areas, underfloor heating, and a beautifully landscaped garden.

Upon arrival, the property is approached via a generous driveway.

Internally, a spacious hallway leads to the modern kitchen/breakfast room, a dining room, a cloakroom, a downstairs w.c, a study and a lovely living room.

The first floor leads to four well proportioned bedrooms (two with en suite shower facilities) and the modern house bathroom/w.c.

Externally, there is a shared pebbled driveway leading to the single detached garage with electric door.

There is also the attractive and enclosed landscaped garden which incorporates the lawn and decked patio areas – making it perfect for al fresco dining.

To find out more, contact estate agent, Richard Kendall, on 01924793803.

1. Impressive hallway

2. Modern kitchen

The property is ideally located for all local amenities including shops and several local schools graded ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted within walking distance.

3. Utility room

4. Lovely living room

