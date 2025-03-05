For sale in Wakefield: Inside a luxury Crigglestone family home, currently for sale on Rightmove

Nestled in a tucked away position in Crigglestone, this impressive barn conversion offers a wealth of desirable features including expansive reception areas, underfloor heating, and a beautifully landscaped garden.
Upon arrival, the property is approached via a generous driveway.
Internally, a spacious hallway leads to the modern kitchen/breakfast room, a dining room, a cloakroom, a downstairs w.c, a study and a lovely living room.
The first floor leads to four well proportioned bedrooms (two with en suite shower facilities) and the modern house bathroom/w.c.
Externally, there is a shared pebbled driveway leading to the single detached garage with electric door.
There is also the attractive and enclosed landscaped garden which incorporates the lawn and decked patio areas – making it perfect for al fresco dining.
This gorgeous home, on Haveroid Lane, is currently available on Rightmove for £650,000.
To find out more, contact estate agent, Richard Kendall, on 01924793803.
