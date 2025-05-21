This incredible home, on Walton Station Lane, is beautifully presented with very large windows that enjoy the picturesque views.
This delightful and stylish home enjoys the following accommodation: an open-plan living dining kitchen which provides super views both of the rear gardens and farm land to the front, an adjoining sitting room, a huge swimming pool room with a large pool, an adjoining plant room, a high quality shower and w.c. and a superb home office/den.
Upstairs, the home has four bedrooms, three of which are doubles.
The master bedroom has spectacular views out over the large and impressive gardens and also features an en suite.
The gardens to the front are well tendered and have mature shrubbery and trees with external lighting.
The side garden features a broad gateway to the driveway and is home for a large garden shed which adjoins to the neighbouring farm land.
A brick set pathway leads around to the rear terrace.
This delightful courtyard style garden has the doors from the swimming pool and the home office/den overlooking.
The luxury property, on Walton Station Lane, is available on Rightmove for offers in the region of £1 million.
To find out more contact estate agent, Simon Blyth, on 01226447681.