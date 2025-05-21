This incredible home, on Walton Station Lane, is beautifully presented with very large windows that enjoy the picturesque views.

This delightful and stylish home enjoys the following accommodation: an open-plan living dining kitchen which provides super views both of the rear gardens and farm land to the front, an adjoining sitting room, a huge swimming pool room with a large pool, an adjoining plant room, a high quality shower and w.c. and a superb home office/den.

Upstairs, the home has four bedrooms, three of which are doubles.

The master bedroom has spectacular views out over the large and impressive gardens and also features an en suite.

The gardens to the front are well tendered and have mature shrubbery and trees with external lighting.

The side garden features a broad gateway to the driveway and is home for a large garden shed which adjoins to the neighbouring farm land.

A brick set pathway leads around to the rear terrace.

This delightful courtyard style garden has the doors from the swimming pool and the home office/den overlooking.

The luxury property, on Walton Station Lane, is available on Rightmove for offers in the region of £1 million.

To find out more contact estate agent, Simon Blyth, on 01226447681.

1 . Luxury living dining kitchen As the floor layout plan suggests, the living dining kitchen is open virtually from front to rear. This fabulous space enjoys huge windows and lovely views out onto the property’s front, side and rear gardens. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Modern kitchen The dining area leads through to the magnificent breakfast kitchen area. There is an island unit with breakfast bar seating enjoying the view out over the gardens and units elsewhere which are beautifully proportioned and divided amongst this good-sized room. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Spacious sitting room The sitting room has a stunning view out over the front aspect with long distance views over farm land. There is inset spotlighting to the ceiling, a further picture window overlooking the property’s side gardens and beautiful fields beyond. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Spectacular swimming pool This enormous room has a large (33ft x 16ft) swimming pool. Beautifully presented and with generous sitting and entertainment space including an area for hot tub. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales