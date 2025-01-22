For sale in Wakefield: Inside a stunning £1.1 million cottage in Newmillerdam, currently for sale on Rightmove

This lovely home, on Slack Lane, enjoys an incredible degree of privacy in a highly sought after area of Newmillerdam.

The whole property captures a successful blend of characterful old building with modern convenience.

Internally, double doors lead through into a central reception hall that provides a stylish welcome to this lovely property with the principal living room off to one side and a further large office room off to the other.

The practical hub of this lovely home is the open plan living/dining/kitchen that lies in the centre of the property with bi-folding doors leading out to a covered patio seating area – ideal for outside entertaining.

A utility room provides useful additional ancillary space and leads through into the guest w.c.

A bedroom wing to the rear accommodates a principal bedroom with en suite facilities as well as two further double bedrooms, the family bathroom and a large walk in wardrobe.

There are two further double bedrooms, ideal for guest accommodation, above on the first floor of the original front section of the building with a further lavishly appointed bathroom. Externally, an automated gate opens onto a driveway that leads up to a broad parking/turning area in front of the garaging.

A lovely pathway then leads through a cottage style garden up to the impressive stone frontage of this lovely family home.

The principal gardens lie to the side and rear of the property enjoying a fantastic degree of privacy with covered and paved sitting areas ideal for outside entertaining.

This lovely home, on Slack Lane, is available on Rightmove for £1.15 million.

To find out more about this charming house, contact estate agent, Hallmark from Richard Kendall, on 01924669694.

Charming cottage This stylish family home is situated in a highly sought after area close to the centre of the cherished Newmillerdam.

Lovely living room The living room features two shutter windows to the front, two old school style radiators, a beamed ceiling, a media wall with provision for a wall mounted television and a built-in living flame wood effect fire.

Impressive open plan Forming the practical hub of this gorgeous family home is the open plan living/dining/kitchen area, a spacious and airy room with a vaulted ceiling and rail bi-folding doors and a window to the courtyard patio to the side.

Perfect patio A substantial stone fronted storage room and fantastic outside entertaining area with a paved patio with glazed cover for all year round use is immediately outside the bi-folding doors of the living/dining/kitchen.