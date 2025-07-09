This impressive detached home, on Slack Lane, combines the charm of an old stone house with a contemporary rear extension.

The property enjoys an incredible degree of privacy in this highly sought after area of Newmillerdam, in Wakefield.

Double doors lead through into a central reception hall that provides a stylish welcome to this lovely property.

The ground floor features a spacious principal living room, a large office room, a fantastic living/dining/kitchen and a utility room that leads through into the guest w.c.

Also on the ground floor is a bedroom wing to the rear, which accommodates a principal bedroom with en suite facilities as well as two further double bedrooms, the family bathroom and a large walk in wardrobe.

Upstairs, there are two further double bedroomswith a further bathroom. Externally, a lovely pathway leads through a cottage style garden up to the impressive stone frontage of the property.

The principal gardens lie to the side and rear of the property enjoying a fantastic degree of privacy with covered and paved sitting areas ideal for outside entertaining.

This incredible family home, on Slack Lane, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £1.1 million.

To find out more, contact estate agent Hallmark from Richard Kendall, on 01924669694.

1 . Reception hall This lovely hallway has two double front entrance doors, shuttered windows to both sides and a characterful truss ceiling as well as a large stone style paved tiled floor and a built-in cupboard. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Open plan living The open plan kitchen/living area is a spacious and airy room with a vaulted ceiling and rail bi-folding doors and a window to the courtyard patio to the side. In the kitchen is a fantastic range of gloss white fronted wall and base units with Quartz stone worktops incorporating a 1 1/2 bowl stainless steel sink unit with a waste disposal system. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Lovely living room The living room features two shutter windows to the front and two old school style radiators, a beamed ceiling, a media wall with provision for a wall mounted television and a built in living flame wood effect fire. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Covered courtyard The open plan kitchen also has a breakfast bar leading through to the adjoining living and dining area, which has provision for a wall mounted television as well as bi-folding doors that lead out to the covered courtyard to the side. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales