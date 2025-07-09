This impressive detached home, on Slack Lane, combines the charm of an old stone house with a contemporary rear extension.
The property enjoys an incredible degree of privacy in this highly sought after area of Newmillerdam, in Wakefield.
Double doors lead through into a central reception hall that provides a stylish welcome to this lovely property.
The ground floor features a spacious principal living room, a large office room, a fantastic living/dining/kitchen and a utility room that leads through into the guest w.c.
Also on the ground floor is a bedroom wing to the rear, which accommodates a principal bedroom with en suite facilities as well as two further double bedrooms, the family bathroom and a large walk in wardrobe.
Upstairs, there are two further double bedroomswith a further bathroom. Externally, a lovely pathway leads through a cottage style garden up to the impressive stone frontage of the property.
The principal gardens lie to the side and rear of the property enjoying a fantastic degree of privacy with covered and paved sitting areas ideal for outside entertaining.
This incredible family home, on Slack Lane, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £1.1 million.
To find out more, contact estate agent Hallmark from Richard Kendall, on 01924669694.
