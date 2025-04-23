For sale in Wakefield: Inside a stunning £1.4 million mansion in Sandal with its own bar, gym and cinema

This luxurious home, on Manygates Lane, is set over four meticulously designed floors.

Internally, double doors open into an impressive entrance hallway which features a stunning bespoke open staircase and doors leading to a boot room, a cloakroom, a snug, a lounge ad the modern living/kitchen.

This open plan area features bi-folding doors opening to the side garden area, double glazed window overlooking the rear garden, porcelain tiling to the floor, under floor heating, inset spot lighting and a built-in sound system.

Also on the ground floor is a home office, a utility room and access to the garage.

Heading downstairs in a the unique lower ground floor which features a home gym, a fantastic home entertainment room with its own bar and a cinema room.

The entertainment room has feature panelling to the walls, herringbone style oak flooring, L.E.D. and inset spot lighting, under stairs storage and sliding patio doors giving access to the patio area. The cinema room is another fantastic home entertainment space, having panelling to the walls, L.E.D. lighting and a built-in sound system.

At first floor level is a galleried landing area with a continuation of the bespoke staircase rising to the second floor.

It features cornice coving, inset spot lighting, floor to ceiling double glazed windows with a pleasant aspect and gives access to three bedrooms, an annex area and the house bathroom.

The annex/bedroom five could be used as separate self-contained living accommodation or a further bedroom suite and features a first floor kitchenette/utility area with wall and base units, a larder style storage cupboard, and an en suite shower room.

The second floor landing features useful built in storage housing the manifolds for the underfloor heating and gives access to the principal bedroom. The principal bedroom suite is a front facing room featuring four Velux windows with a stunning far reaching aspect towards West Yorkshire, inset spot lighting, a speaker system and gives access to an outstanding dressing room and en suite facility.

This gorgeous home is currently available on Rightmove for £1.4 million.

To find out more, contact estate agent Mallinson and Co, on 01226414150.

