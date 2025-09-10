This incredible home, on Broomhall Avenue, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £850,000.placeholder image
This incredible home, on Broomhall Avenue, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £850,000.

For sale in Wakefield: Inside a unique bespoke built home in Wakefield, currently for sale on Rightmove

By Kara McKune
Published 10th Sep 2025, 19:00 BST
This one-of-a-kind property, located on a highly regarded tree-lined avenue on the outskirts of the city, is currently for sale on Rightmove.

This four bedroom detached home, on Broomhall Avenue, is unique and individual with much thought and care put into the overall design.

On entering the property an impressive entrance hallway awaits, cedar wood, oak, glass and natural stone and decor in muted tones featured throughout the home giving a sense of tranquillity and allowing the outside foliage work its magic inside.

The property on the ground floor comprises of a downstairs w.c., a boot room, a spacious study, a modern dining kitchen, a dining/snug, a utility room, an engine room, a gorgeous living room with a feature fire and a lovely secondary reception room.

To the first floor are four impressive bedrooms, all with en suites and dressing rooms.

Externally, the property is hidden from the street with electric gates, and there is access to the excellent size integral garage to the front.

The garden has a patio terrace with a canopy – which is perfect for al fresco dining.

On entering the property, an impressive entrance hallway awaits.

1. Impressive entrance hallway

On entering the property, an impressive entrance hallway awaits. Photo: Rightmove

The property is located on Broomhall Avenue - a tree lined avenue in a highly regarded area of Wakefield.

2. Lovely living room

The property is located on Broomhall Avenue - a tree lined avenue in a highly regarded area of Wakefield. Photo: Rightmove

The property is close to motorway network links and Wakefield Westgate train station.

3. Luxury living

The property is close to motorway network links and Wakefield Westgate train station. Photo: Rightmove

The modern dining kitchen features an an array of integrated appliances and a lovely island in the middle.

4. Modern dining kitchen

The modern dining kitchen features an an array of integrated appliances and a lovely island in the middle. Photo: Rightmove

