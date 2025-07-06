For sale in Wakefield: Inside an incredible £1.1 million mansion, with its own tennis court

This individually designed detached family home, on Painthorpe Lane, occupies a generous and private garden plot together with an impressive all-weather full size tennis court.

The well planned and presented accommodation briefly comprises of an outer porch leading to a spacious reception hallway with a feature open staircase, a cloakroom/wc, a large living room with raised seating area, a formal dining room, an open plan breakfast kitchen that opens to an orangery, a utility/boot room, a home office/gym and a further cloakroom/wc.

To the first floor is the stunning master bedroom suite with built-in wardrobes, a walk-in dressing room, a stunning full glass window with sliding doors leading onto an extensive balcony and an en suite shower room

There is also a vast guest bedroom with French doors leading onto a Juliette balcony, a walk-in wardrobe with hanging space and an en suite shower room.

Also on the first floor is the house bathroom has a feature free standing bath and separate shower. and two further bedrooms.

Upstairs, the second floor gives access to a large storage area and an extensive games room with a full glass gable window overlooking the tennis court.

Externally, the property offers complete privacy with automated gates and a detached double garage.

There is also a stunning feature clock tower, mature gardens to the rear, mainly laid to lawn gardens to the side and rear together and the enclosed all-weather tennis court.

This incredible property, on Painthorpe Lane, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £1.1 million.

To find out more, contact estate agent Holroyd Miller, on 01924668611.

1 . Impressive open plan The open plan breakfast kitchen has a designer fitted kitchen with appliances and a centre island, bi-folding doors leading onto the decking area and underfloor heating. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Modern kitchen The kitchen features modern contemporary wall and base units, contrasting granite worktops with a feature centre island, a built-in double oven, a hob with extractor hood over, an integrated dishwasher and a chrome heated towel rail. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Lovely living room This room has bi-folding doors leading onto the patio, sliding patio doors to the side, two double glazed windows, four wall light points and central heating radiators. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Beautiful orangery With two sliding double glazed doors leading onto the decking area and overlooking the rear garden, this room is an excellent entertaining space. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales