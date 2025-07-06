This incredible property, on Painthorpe Lane, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £1.1 million.placeholder image
For sale in Wakefield: Inside an incredible £1.1 million mansion, with its own tennis court

By Kara McKune
Published 6th Jul 2025, 19:00 BST
This incredible property, with its own outdoor tennis court, is currently for sale on Rightmove.

This individually designed detached family home, on Painthorpe Lane, occupies a generous and private garden plot together with an impressive all-weather full size tennis court.

The well planned and presented accommodation briefly comprises of an outer porch leading to a spacious reception hallway with a feature open staircase, a cloakroom/wc, a large living room with raised seating area, a formal dining room, an open plan breakfast kitchen that opens to an orangery, a utility/boot room, a home office/gym and a further cloakroom/wc.

To the first floor is the stunning master bedroom suite with built-in wardrobes, a walk-in dressing room, a stunning full glass window with sliding doors leading onto an extensive balcony and an en suite shower room

There is also a vast guest bedroom with French doors leading onto a Juliette balcony, a walk-in wardrobe with hanging space and an en suite shower room.

Also on the first floor is the house bathroom has a feature free standing bath and separate shower. and two further bedrooms.

Upstairs, the second floor gives access to a large storage area and an extensive games room with a full glass gable window overlooking the tennis court.

Externally, the property offers complete privacy with automated gates and a detached double garage.

There is also a stunning feature clock tower, mature gardens to the rear, mainly laid to lawn gardens to the side and rear together and the enclosed all-weather tennis court.

To find out more, contact estate agent Holroyd Miller, on 01924668611.

The open plan breakfast kitchen has a designer fitted kitchen with appliances and a centre island, bi-folding doors leading onto the decking area and underfloor heating.

1. Impressive open plan

The open plan breakfast kitchen has a designer fitted kitchen with appliances and a centre island, bi-folding doors leading onto the decking area and underfloor heating. Photo: Rightmove

The kitchen features modern contemporary wall and base units, contrasting granite worktops with a feature centre island, a built-in double oven, a hob with extractor hood over, an integrated dishwasher and a chrome heated towel rail.

2. Modern kitchen

The kitchen features modern contemporary wall and base units, contrasting granite worktops with a feature centre island, a built-in double oven, a hob with extractor hood over, an integrated dishwasher and a chrome heated towel rail. Photo: Rightmove

This room has bi-folding doors leading onto the patio, sliding patio doors to the side, two double glazed windows, four wall light points and central heating radiators.

3. Lovely living room

This room has bi-folding doors leading onto the patio, sliding patio doors to the side, two double glazed windows, four wall light points and central heating radiators. Photo: Rightmove

With two sliding double glazed doors leading onto the decking area and overlooking the rear garden, this room is an excellent entertaining space.

4. Beautiful orangery

With two sliding double glazed doors leading onto the decking area and overlooking the rear garden, this room is an excellent entertaining space. Photo: Rightmove

