For sale in Wakefield: Inside an incredible £1.1 million mansion, with its own tennis court

This individually designed detached family home, on Painthorpe Lane, occupies a generous and private garden plot together with an impressive all-weather full size tennis court.
The well planned and presented accommodation briefly comprises of an outer porch leading to a spacious reception hallway with a feature open staircase, a cloakroom/wc, a large living room with raised seating area, a formal dining room, an open plan breakfast kitchen that opens to an orangery, a utility/boot room, a home office/gym and a further cloakroom/wc.
To the first floor is the stunning master bedroom suite with built-in wardrobes, a walk-in dressing room, a stunning full glass window with sliding doors leading onto an extensive balcony and an en suite shower room
There is also a vast guest bedroom with French doors leading onto a Juliette balcony, a walk-in wardrobe with hanging space and an en suite shower room.
Also on the first floor is the house bathroom has a feature free standing bath and separate shower. and two further bedrooms.
Upstairs, the second floor gives access to a large storage area and an extensive games room with a full glass gable window overlooking the tennis court.
Externally, the property offers complete privacy with automated gates and a detached double garage.
There is also a stunning feature clock tower, mature gardens to the rear, mainly laid to lawn gardens to the side and rear together and the enclosed all-weather tennis court.
This incredible property, on Painthorpe Lane, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £1.1 million.
To find out more, contact estate agent Holroyd Miller, on 01924668611.
