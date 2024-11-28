For sale in Wakefield: Inside an incredible £1.5 million home in Sandal with a cinema room, bar and gym

This stone fronted modern detached home, on Manygates Lane, oozes luxury and extensive accommodation amounting to approximately 5,500sqft over four floors.

Located in this sought after location of Sandal, south of Wakefield city centre, this gorgeous home is currently for sale on Rightmove for £1.57 million.

The energy efficient accommodation with underfloor heating, lower ground floor entertaining suite with games room and bar, cinema room, golf swing room or gym, access to sunken patio.

To the ground floor, there is an impressive reception hallway with a feature art deco style galleried staircase with an oak balustrade. From here, double opening doors lead to the lovely living room overlooking the rear garden, a snug, the home office, the boot room with an adjacent utility room and the modern open plan kitchen/breakfast room.

To the first floor, are three double bedrooms, two having ensuites and dressing room, the gorgeous house bathroom, an inner lobby which provides access to a self-contained annex or the first floor kitchen/utility room, a combined shower room and access to first floor gym or hobby room.

Further stairs lead to the second floor landing and the spacious master bedroom suite, with an ensuite bathroom and fully equipped dressing room.

Outside, the property is set well back from the road with ample off street parking and turning space leading to triple car garage, lawn garden areas together with tiled patio area.

To find out more, contact estate agents Holroyd Miller, on 01924 668611.

1 . Grand reception hallway To the ground floor is an impressive reception hallway with a feature art deco style galleried staircase, an oak balustrade and a high gloss tiled floor. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Modern kitchen The gorgeous kitchen/breakfast room is comprehensively fitted with a range of integrated appliances. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Open plan The property is located in a sought after location of Sandal, south of Wakefield city centre. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Fabulous family room Bi-folding doors open to the dining and family room again with bi-folding doors, leading onto the side garden. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales