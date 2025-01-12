This incredible home, on Lodge Lane, is available on Rightmove for £1.95 million.This incredible home, on Lodge Lane, is available on Rightmove for £1.95 million.
For sale in Wakefield: Inside an incredible £2 million mansion in Newmillerdam, currently for sale on Rightmove

By Kara McKune
Published 12th Jan 2025, 19:00 GMT
This stunning stone-built family home, next to the gorgeous open countryside and Wakefield Golf Club, is currently for sale on Rightmove

The gorgeous "Chevet House", on Lodge Lane, is close to numerous pubs and restaurants yet at the same time conveniently located for footpaths and cycleways over the adjoining countryside.

The superbly presented accommodation has been meticulously appointed throughout and includes underfloor heating, a sophisticated security system, solar panels heating and hot water is done by air source heat pump making this an extremely economical home.

The property occupies an acre plot, being set well back from the road with automated gates, giving access to ample parking and turning space to detached double garage.

The accommodation comprises of an impressive entrance reception hallway with high gloss tiled floor, built-in storage cupboards and cloaks cupboard, an open staircase and galleried landing giving access with double doors leading through to impressive formal dining area, this opens to family room and an adjacent breakfast kitchen, a garden room with views overlooking the garden, and a rear entrance hall with access to utility room and adjacent plant room.

The further hallway off the dining area leads to a home office and an adjacent study, a cloakroom/wc and the living room with windows to both front and rear which makes the most of the open aspect.

To the first floor, an impressive galleried landing again makes the most of the views both front and rear leading through to master bedroom with underfloor heating and a walk-in wardrobe with hanging space and fitted units, a large ensuite bathroom and two further bedrooms both having dressing areas and ensuite shower rooms.

To the second floor, two further bedrooms with two shower rooms, a study area and another walk-in wardrobe.

Outside, gorgeous mature gardens retain a high degree of privacy with mainly laid to lawn gardens with stone paved patio areas.

This incredible home, on Lodge Lane, is available on Rightmove for £1.95 million.

To find out more, contact estate agent Holroyd Miller, on 01924668611.

The home is close to numerous pubs and restaurants yet, at the same time, is conveniently located for footpaths and cycleways over the adjoining countryside.

1. Luxury living

The home is close to numerous pubs and restaurants yet, at the same time, is conveniently located for footpaths and cycleways over the adjoining countryside.

The impressive entrance reception hallway features a high gloss tiled floor, built in storage cupboards and a cloaks cupboard.

2. Entrance reception hallway

The impressive entrance reception hallway features a high gloss tiled floor, built in storage cupboards and a cloaks cupboard. Photo: Rightmove

The breakfast kitchen is superbly appointed with Granite worktops and a comprehensive range of built in appliances.

3. Modern kitchen

The breakfast kitchen is superbly appointed with Granite worktops and a comprehensive range of built in appliances. Photo: Rightmove

This incredible home is currently for sale for £1.95 million.

4. Open plan

This incredible home is currently for sale for £1.95 million. Photo: Rightmove

