For sale in Wakefield: Inside Sandal's incredible £1 million mansion, with vast gardens and unique annex

Elm House, on Chevet Lane, is situated in a super area within Wakefield and is surrounded by beautiful countryside, including Pugney's Country Park and Calder Park Wetlands Nature Reserve.

This luxury home is currently for sale on Rightmove for offers over £1 million.

Inside the property, solid oak doors, skirtings, architraves, and mantelpieces combine for a traditional and earthly feel that suits the rural landscape for which the area is loved.

When the current owners moved in, they upgraded the house with all new wiring, a new kitchen and bathrooms, new tiling, carpets, décor, and new fireplaces.

They also added cedar wood roof tiles to the conservatory, but there's still plenty of scope for expansion into the loft and cellar if desired.

In addition to the main living quarters, the house comes with a new heated double garage with a heated garden store area.

Above, you'll find a fully self-sufficient flat, including its own heating, kitchen, bathroom, living area and bedroom - perfect for use as a guest suite, annex or let.

To the front, serene gardens lead to an open porch where homeowners can step through into the impressive hallway.

The living room lies to the left with double doors opening into the spacious dining room and conservatory where the exposed woodwork and floorboards pair to dramatic effect, and huge wrap-around windows and double doors draw in the leafy garden view.

Further into the home is the hidden bar (or secure storage room) and a handy downstairs WC, alongside the spot-lit breakfast room with integrated cupboards and a brick fireplace housing a log burner.

Upstairs, are the three double bedrooms, family bathroom and a large single bedroom, all featuring coved ceilings.

The master also boasts a bay window, a walk-in dressing room, and an en suite shower room.

Outside, Yorkshire flagstones create an extensive tiered terrace for al fresco dining and barbeques. From here, you can soak in the view across enclosed front, side, and rear lawns peppered with established trees, shrubs, and flowers.

The lovely Elm House, is currently available on Rightmove for offers over £1 million.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact Ossett estate agents, Rutley Clark, on 01924 908580.

1 . Charming Chevet Lane The charming and spacious four-bedroom house is nestled in mature wrap-around gardens on one of the largest plots remaining on the Sandal end of Chevet Lane Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Elegant entrance hallway Step through into an impressive hallway, where a soft carpet meets stunning original wall panelling that runs up the half-landing staircase. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Beautiful breakfast room If you pass the hidden bar (or secure storage room) and a handy downstairs WC, you'll find a casual dining area in a spot-lit breakfast room with integrated cupboards and a brick fireplace housing a log burner. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Modern kitchen The flagstone flooring underfoot flows into a farmhouse-style kitchen lit by skylights, broad leaded windows, and ceiling spots. Fitted in 2002, it contains luxury Smallbone solid oak cabinetry with granite worktops and an integrated dishwasher, microwave, fridge-freezer, and a glossy black range cooker to the exposed brick chimney breast. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales