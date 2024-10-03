The luxurious Highfield House is currently for sale on Rightmove for £1.1 million.The luxurious Highfield House is currently for sale on Rightmove for £1.1 million.
The luxurious Highfield House is currently for sale on Rightmove for £1.1 million.

For sale in Wakefield: Inside the incredible, luxury £1.1 million mansion, for sale in Horbury

By Kara McKune
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 19:00 GMT
Highfield House, a magnificent residence situated in the heart of Horbury, is currently for sale on Rightmove.

The outstanding home, on Highfield Road, has been restored and maintained with exceptional attention to detail.

Historic and architectural features provide character and blend seamlessly with modern and contemporary improvements.

Internally, the home briefly comprises of a central reception hall with a sweeping staircase to the first floor, a formal lounge, a sitting room, a study and an elegant dining room.

A magnificent bespoke kitchen/breakfast room leads to an open plan garden room with a stunning apex ceiling and French doors to the private rear patio and garden.

The first floor landing gives access to five well-proportioned bedrooms and modern house bathroom.

The master bedroom includes a dressing room and beautiful en-suite.

To the second floor are a further two bedrooms, both with en-suite facilities in addition to a further sitting area with extensive eaves storage. Outside, the grounds to the property are beautifully kept and offer a high degree of privacy.

Mature trees, lawns and patio areas are set within well established planted borders.

Electric gates give access to an elegant sweeping driveway with turning circle around a historic well, allowing ample parking and access to the three garages.

A separate garden house is situated to the side of the main property and lends itself to a variety of uses, with it being previously used as a gymnasium.

Highfield House is currently for sale on Rightmove for £1.1 million.

To find out more, contact estate agents, Fine & Country, on 01924908576.

This magnificent residence, named Highfield House, is situated in the heart of Horbury.

1. Highfield House

This magnificent residence, named Highfield House, is situated in the heart of Horbury. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
As you enter the property there is a central reception hall with a sweeping staircase that leads to the first floor.

2. Sweeping staircase

As you enter the property there is a central reception hall with a sweeping staircase that leads to the first floor. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This magnificent bespoke kitchen/breakfast room leads to an open plan garden room.

3. Modern kitchen

This magnificent bespoke kitchen/breakfast room leads to an open plan garden room. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The garden room features a stunning apex ceiling and French doors to the private rear patio and garden.

4. Spacious garden room

The garden room features a stunning apex ceiling and French doors to the private rear patio and garden. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:RightmoveWakefield
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice