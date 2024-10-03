For sale in Wakefield: Inside the incredible, luxury £1.1 million mansion, for sale in Horbury

The outstanding home, on Highfield Road, has been restored and maintained with exceptional attention to detail.

Historic and architectural features provide character and blend seamlessly with modern and contemporary improvements.

Internally, the home briefly comprises of a central reception hall with a sweeping staircase to the first floor, a formal lounge, a sitting room, a study and an elegant dining room.

A magnificent bespoke kitchen/breakfast room leads to an open plan garden room with a stunning apex ceiling and French doors to the private rear patio and garden.

The first floor landing gives access to five well-proportioned bedrooms and modern house bathroom.

The master bedroom includes a dressing room and beautiful en-suite.

To the second floor are a further two bedrooms, both with en-suite facilities in addition to a further sitting area with extensive eaves storage. Outside, the grounds to the property are beautifully kept and offer a high degree of privacy.

Mature trees, lawns and patio areas are set within well established planted borders.

Electric gates give access to an elegant sweeping driveway with turning circle around a historic well, allowing ample parking and access to the three garages.

A separate garden house is situated to the side of the main property and lends itself to a variety of uses, with it being previously used as a gymnasium.

Highfield House is currently for sale on Rightmove for £1.1 million.

To find out more, contact estate agents, Fine & Country, on 01924908576.

1 . Highfield House This magnificent residence, named Highfield House, is situated in the heart of Horbury. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Sweeping staircase As you enter the property there is a central reception hall with a sweeping staircase that leads to the first floor. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Modern kitchen This magnificent bespoke kitchen/breakfast room leads to an open plan garden room. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Spacious garden room The garden room features a stunning apex ceiling and French doors to the private rear patio and garden. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales