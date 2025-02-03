Here are some of the most affordable streets to buy a property on, in Wakefield.placeholder image
Here are some of the most affordable streets to buy a property on, in Wakefield.

For sale in Wakefield: The 12 most affordable streets to buy a property on across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 14:22 BST
Here are 12 of the most affordable streets buy a property on across the district.

A tool by home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since early 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the WF postcodes.

Here are the 12 most affordable streets per WF postcode.

Properties on Market Street, in Wakefield, have sold for an average of £52,600.

1. Market Street

Properties on Market Street, in Wakefield, have sold for an average of £52,600. Photo: Google Maps

Properties on Sandal Hall Mews, in Wakefield, have sold for an average of £72,257.

2. Sandal Hall Mews

Properties on Sandal Hall Mews, in Wakefield, have sold for an average of £72,257. Photo: Google Maps

Properties on Cooper Way, in Wakefield, have sold for an average of £92,481.

3. Cooper Way

Properties on Cooper Way, in Wakefield, have sold for an average of £92,481. Photo: Google Maps

Properties on Crofters Court, in Havercroft, have sold for an average of £57,666.

4. Crofters Court

Properties on Crofters Court, in Havercroft, have sold for an average of £57,666. Photo: Google Maps

