For sale in Wakefield: The 12 most affordable streets to buy a property on across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

A tool by home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since early 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the WF postcodes.
Here are the 12 most affordable streets per WF postcode.
1. Market Street
Properties on Market Street, in Wakefield, have sold for an average of £52,600. Photo: Google Maps
2. Sandal Hall Mews
Properties on Sandal Hall Mews, in Wakefield, have sold for an average of £72,257. Photo: Google Maps
3. Cooper Way
Properties on Cooper Way, in Wakefield, have sold for an average of £92,481. Photo: Google Maps
4. Crofters Court
Properties on Crofters Court, in Havercroft, have sold for an average of £57,666. Photo: Google Maps