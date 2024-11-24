These properties across Wakefield are all currently for sale.These properties across Wakefield are all currently for sale.
These properties across Wakefield are all currently for sale.

For sale in West Yorkshire: Here are 12 new properties added to the Wakefield housing market this week

By Kara McKune
Published 24th Nov 2024, 11:30 BST
If you are looking for a new home this winter, here are some stunning properties that have been added to the Wakefield housing market this week.

These 12 homes in and around the district have been added to the property market this week and are currently for sale on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This well designed three bedroom property, is currently available on Rightmove for £250,000.

1. Park Hill Way

This well designed three bedroom property, is currently available on Rightmove for £250,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This lovely home, in Milnthorpe, is available on Rightmove for £399,950.

2. Kingsley Close

This lovely home, in Milnthorpe, is available on Rightmove for £399,950. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This three bedroom semi-detached property is currently available on Rightmove for £285,000.

3. Woolgreaves Croft

This three bedroom semi-detached property is currently available on Rightmove for £285,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This lovely home in Stanley is available on Rightmove for £375,000.

4. Serenity Close

This lovely home in Stanley is available on Rightmove for £375,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:West YorkshireWakefieldRightmove
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice