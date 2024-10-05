For sale in West Yorkshire: Here are 14 of the most affordable homes for sale in Wakefield on Rightmove

By Kara McKune
Published 6th Oct 2024, 19:00 GMT
Here are some of the most affordable houses currently for sale in Wakefield.

If you’re looking for your new dream home this autumn, one of these could be just for you.

Here are the 14 most affordable properties currently for sale in Wakefield on Rightmove.

For more information about any of these homes, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

Here are some of the most affordable properties on the Wakefield hosuing market right now. Photo: Rightmove

This modern home available on the shared ownership scheme is availble for £100,000 on Rightmove.

2. Little Wood Crescent

This modern home available on the shared ownership scheme is availble for £100,000 on Rightmove. Photo: Rightmove

This semi-detached property is available under shared ownership for £105,000.

3. Flanshaw Field Close

This semi-detached property is available under shared ownership for £105,000. Photo: Rightmove

This property is available, under shared ownership, for £105,000.

4. Flanshaw Field Drive

This property is available, under shared ownership, for £105,000. Photo: Rightmove

