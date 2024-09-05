These houses are all currently available on Rightmove.placeholder image
For sale in West Yorkshire: Here are 16 of the most affordable homes for sale in Wakefield on Rightmove

By Kara McKune
Published 5th Sep 2024, 19:00 BST
Here are some of the most affordable houses currently for sale in Wakefield.

If you’re looking for your new dream home this autumn, one of these could be just for you.

For more information about any of these homes, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This two bedroom terraced property is for sale for £85,000.

1. Whitehall Street

This two bedroom terraced property is for sale for £85,000. Photo: Rightmove

This end-of-terrance property is for sale via auction with bids starting from £80,000.

2. Trilby Street

This end-of-terrance property is for sale via auction with bids starting from £80,000. Photo: Rightmove

This property is for sale via auction with a starting bid of £90,000.

3. Cotswold Road

This property is for sale via auction with a starting bid of £90,000. Photo: Rightmove

This modern home is available for £100,000 on Rightmove.

4. Little Wood Crescent

This modern home is available for £100,000 on Rightmove. Photo: Rightmove

