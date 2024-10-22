These properties have all become available on the housing market this week.These properties have all become available on the housing market this week.
For sale in West Yorkshire: Here are 18 new properties added to the Pontefract and Castleford housing market this week

By Kara McKune
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 19:00 GMT
If you are looking for a new home, here are some stunning properties that have been added to the Pontefract and Castleford market this week.

These 18 homes in and around the district have been added to the property market this week and are currently for sale on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This delightful end-terrace property, in Pontefract, is available on Rightmove for £185,000.

1. Banks Avenue

This delightful end-terrace property, in Pontefract, is available on Rightmove for £185,000. Photo: Rightmove

This elegant family home, in Airedale, is available on Rightmove for £210,000.

2. Davis Avenue

This elegant family home, in Airedale, is available on Rightmove for £210,000. Photo: Rightmove

This lovely semi-detached property, in the heart of Pontefract, is available on Rightmove for £230,000.

3. Ilberts Way

This lovely semi-detached property, in the heart of Pontefract, is available on Rightmove for £230,000. Photo: Rightmove

This stunning extended semi-detached property, in the heart of Castleford, is available for £290,000.

4. Hemsby Road

This stunning extended semi-detached property, in the heart of Castleford, is available for £290,000. Photo: Rightmove

Related topics:West YorkshireCastlefordPontefractRightmove
