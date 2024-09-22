These properties have all been added to the housing market this week.These properties have all been added to the housing market this week.
These properties have all been added to the housing market this week.

For sale in West Yorkshire: Here are 22 new properties added to the Wakefield housing market this week

By Kara McKune
Published 22nd Sep 2024, 19:00 BST
If you are looking for a new home, here are some stunning properties that have been added to the Wakefield market this week.

These 22 homes in and around the district have been added to the property market this week and are currently for sale on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This detached family home, in Stanley, is available on Rightmove for £269,500.

1. Tree Top Drive

This detached family home, in Stanley, is available on Rightmove for £269,500. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This modern four bedroom property, is currently available on Rightmove for £425,000.

2. Thornesgate Mews

This modern four bedroom property, is currently available on Rightmove for £425,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This modern detached home is available on Rightmove for £380,000.

3. Fairway Views

This modern detached home is available on Rightmove for £380,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This two bedroom terrace house, in Outwood, is available for £180,000 on Rightmove.

4. Ledger Lane

This two bedroom terrace house, in Outwood, is available for £180,000 on Rightmove. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:West YorkshireWakefieldRightmove