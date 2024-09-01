For sale in West Yorkshire: Inside an elegant £700,000 barn conversion - just outside of Castleford

This stunning property, on Newton Lane, offers a serene atmosphere away from the city's hustle and bustle.

Internally, it boasts three well-proportioned reception rooms, providing ample space for entertaining guests and family gatherings. The property also benefits from a functional kitchen space, offering everything a modern-day chef would require.

Furthermore, the property comprises of three spacious bedrooms, offering a comforting retreat after a long day, alongside two well-appointed bathrooms, one of which been en-suite.

One of the unique features of this property is the inclusion of a detached double garage, which offers secure parking.

Additionally, the property offers ample parking space for six vehicles, thereby ensuring comfort for the homeowner and visitors.

Externally, the garden serves as a beautiful outdoor space, providing room for relaxation and outdoor activities.

Steps lead down to the front access door and continue to one side down and to the rear on one side, with the other side having a patio area, array of plants, rockeries and attractive outlook over part of ‘Fairburn Ings’.

The rear garden off the other side is mainly lawned with a decked patio and flagged patio off the property.

The view from the property is also truly beautiful, and it adds a charm that sets this property apart.

This lovely property, on Newton Lane, is currently available on Rightmove for £700,000.

To find out more, contact estate agents, Emsleys Estate Agents, on 0113 519 4712.

