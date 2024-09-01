This stunning property, on Newton Lane, is currently available on Rightmove for £700,000.This stunning property, on Newton Lane, is currently available on Rightmove for £700,000.
For sale in West Yorkshire: Inside an elegant £700,000 barn conversion - just outside of Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 1st Sep 2024, 19:00 BST
This tastefully designed detached barn conversion, on the cusp of Castleford, is currently for sale on Rightmove.

This stunning property, on Newton Lane, offers a serene atmosphere away from the city's hustle and bustle.

Internally, it boasts three well-proportioned reception rooms, providing ample space for entertaining guests and family gatherings. The property also benefits from a functional kitchen space, offering everything a modern-day chef would require.

Furthermore, the property comprises of three spacious bedrooms, offering a comforting retreat after a long day, alongside two well-appointed bathrooms, one of which been en-suite.

One of the unique features of this property is the inclusion of a detached double garage, which offers secure parking.

Additionally, the property offers ample parking space for six vehicles, thereby ensuring comfort for the homeowner and visitors.

Externally, the garden serves as a beautiful outdoor space, providing room for relaxation and outdoor activities.

Steps lead down to the front access door and continue to one side down and to the rear on one side, with the other side having a patio area, array of plants, rockeries and attractive outlook over part of ‘Fairburn Ings’.

The rear garden off the other side is mainly lawned with a decked patio and flagged patio off the property.

The view from the property is also truly beautiful, and it adds a charm that sets this property apart.

This lovely property, on Newton Lane, is currently available on Rightmove for £700,000.

To find out more, contact estate agents, Emsleys Estate Agents, on 0113 519 4712.

The kitchen features a range of units with coordinating Quartz worktops, a recessed sink with mixer tap, an integrated double oven, a dishwasher and wine cooler and a breakfast table with a Quartz top.

1. Modern kitchen

The kitchen features a range of units with coordinating Quartz worktops, a recessed sink with mixer tap, an integrated double oven, a dishwasher and wine cooler and a breakfast table with a Quartz top. Photo: Rightmove

The kitchen also includes ceiling downlighters, two PVCu double glazed windows to front and rear aspect, two radiators and a latch door to dining room and utility room.

2. Luxury living

The kitchen also includes ceiling downlighters, two PVCu double glazed windows to front and rear aspect, two radiators and a latch door to dining room and utility room. Photo: Rightmove

This gorgeous room features a glazed view to fireplace from dining room, two radiators, two PVCu double glazed windows and french doors to side patio.

3. Lovely lounge

This gorgeous room features a glazed view to fireplace from dining room, two radiators, two PVCu double glazed windows and french doors to side patio. Photo: Rightmove

The dining room includes a feature fireplace with glazed viewing and polished timber floorboards.

4. Elegant dining room

The dining room includes a feature fireplace with glazed viewing and polished timber floorboards. Photo: Rightmove

