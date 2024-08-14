Built bespoke back in 1958 by a luxury property architect, this charming home, named Manasseh, on Darrington Road, is the perfect blend between vintage glamour and contemporary cool.

There’s so much to admire aesthetically but this doesn’t come at the expense of security and privacy thanks to a full CCTV system, intercom entrance, boundary walls and hi-line trees surrounding an approximate five acre plot.Family practicalities are also in abundance with space for the children to grow up and play, ample parking, a three-car garage and planning permission in place to add potential with a single-storey annex.

Beyond the foliage bordered front door, you’ll step into a spacious entrance porch then through French doors to be greeted with a magnificent spiral staircase upon a polished marble floor.

The door to the left of the stairs leads to the slick breakfast kitchen, which is one of the rooms that has been designed from scratch to bring a modern touch to this historical home. However, it still has a quirky subtle nod to the past remaining in the form of an antique servant bell.

Beyond internal doors you’ll discover a multitude of practical spaces including a walk-in pantry and a second downstairs W/C, plus a utility room and separate workshop, both with outdoor access. Follow the staircase down to the cellar to reveal a fully renovated floor with a further series of storage areas including a home gym.

Next door to the kitchen, an elegant formal dining room sets the scene for special family occasions and, next door, the spectacular drawing room oozes the same sophistication akin to the Fortnum & Mason afternoon tea salon, with its intricate cornicing, blue panelled walls and arched alcove details.

As an extension to the sunroom connected via French doors concealed in the bookcases, there is also a peaceful library with a marble fireplace and large window.

Head on the iconic journey upstairs past the chandelier while admiring the handcrafted William Morris wallpaper on the landing to find six sizeable bedrooms on the first floor, four of which have an en-suite.

Stepping back towards the staircase you'll pass bedroom six, currently used as the home office.

Completing the first floor is the spacious family bathroom.

Over the years, in excess of 300 trees have been planted and the immaculate sweeping lawns are encased by mature woodland to offer ultimate privacy and tranquillity.

The open space is perfect for children and pets to roam safely and freely, while being relatively easy to maintain by design.Numerous stand out features include the landscaped raised lavender beds and stone bridge built over the lily covered pond.

Manasseh, on Darrington Road, is currently available on Rightmove for £2 million.

To find out more, contact estate agents Enfields Luxe, on 01977 805519.

1 . Darrington Road This phenomenal property was built back in 1958 by a luxury property architect. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Enchanting entrance Beyond the foliage bordered front door, you’ll step into a spacious entrance porch then through French doors to be greeted with a magnificent spiral staircase upon a polished marble floor.The statement original feature – crafted in 1958 from French mahogany – creates a sense of romance and the ultimate wow factor to begin the tour of a completely unique abode. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Modern kitchen The slick breakfast kitchen has been designed from scratch to bring a modern touch to this historical home. However, it still has a quirky subtle nod to the past remaining in the form of an antique servant bell. Handleless units surround a large central island which houses deep storage drawers and a Miele induction hob on top to complement multiple built-in ovens directly behind. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales