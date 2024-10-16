For sale: Inside a luxury £1.2 million property for sale in Newmillerdam - with incredible views and modern amenities

Set behind secure gated access, this luxury property on Hill Top Road, promises not only a safe haven but also a serene lifestyle surrounded natural beauty.

Upon entering, there is an inviting entrance hall and feature staircase that sets the tone for the rest of the home.

This spacious entrance leads into an open-plan living area, which has large windows throughout flood the space with natural light, offering breathtaking far-reaching views of the surrounding landscape.

The living area seamlessly transitions into a modern kitchen, equipped with top-of-the-line appliances as well as stylish cabinetry, and generous counter space. Upstairs, the property boasts five generously sized bedrooms, each designed with comfort and tranquillity in mind. The master suite features its own en suite bathroom and ample closet space.

The additional four bedrooms are equally well-appointed, with most having access to beautifully finished bathrooms that provide both functionality and luxury. One of the standout features of this property is the private rear garden, which is perfect for outdoor entertaining or simply enjoying a peaceful afternoon.

The garden is beautifully landscaped, offering a variety of seating areas and lush greenery, making it an ideal space for children to play or for hosting summer barbecues with family and friends.

Located just a stone’s throw away from Newmillerdam Country Park, this home offers easy access to stunning walks and scenic trails.

In addition to its natural surroundings, this home is conveniently located near a wide range of amenities, including an abundance of shops, cafes, and restaurants.

This gorgeous home is currently available on Rightmove for £1.2 million.

To find out more, contact estate agents Fine & Country, on 01924908576.

1 . Luxury living Set behind secure gated access, this home promises not only a safe haven but also a serene lifestyle surrounded natural beauty. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Enchanting entrance hall Upon entering, there is an inviting entrance hall and feature staircase that sets the tone for the rest of the home. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Home office The home offers easy access to a variety of stunning walks and scenic trails. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Lovely living room This spacious entrance leads into an open-plan living area, where high-quality finishes and thoughtful design create an atmosphere of elegance and comfort. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales