Forget bridal showers - here’s how to bag a £1,000 ‘mortgage engagement party’ in Wakefield

After finding that 81 per cent of Brits think a mortgage is a more sensible investment than a wedding, the UK’s largest online conveyancer, My Home Move Conveyancing, has launched a search for house buyers in Wakefield, to treat them to their very own mortgage engagement party.

The lucky couple will receive an all-expenses paid celebration to toast the beginning of their homebuying journey with their loved ones, complete with entertainment, prosecco and cake - as well as £1,000 towards their new home.

The search comes as the online conveyancer revealed that couples are now far more likely to say ‘I do’ to a mortgage than a marriage, with more than three quarters (77 per cent) saying a fancy wedding is little more than a waste of money.

Couples in Wakefield can now enjoy a mortgage engagement party to celebrate saying ‘I do’ to a mortgage together.

Dev Malle, Chief Business Development Officer, Chief Business Development Officer at My Home Move Conveyancing, said: “Getting your first mortgage together is a key step in any relationship as it is a significant commitment, as well as hopefully being a sensible investment for the future it’s an exciting milestone for couples as they prepare for their future home.

“Our research shows that getting on the property ladder has become a bigger priority for younger people who are thinking ahead and investing more in their future; yet the process may still seem a bit daunting.

“That’s why we’re helping couples in Wakefield who have said ‘I do’ to a mortgage celebrate with their own mortgage engagement party, so they can raise a glass to their new home and make their house buying journey as enjoyable as possible.”