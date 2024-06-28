Situated in the sought after location of Sandal, this incredibke property, on Milnthorpe Lane, is ideally located for all local amenities such as shops and well regarded schools.
For those who enjoy idyllic walks, Sandal Castle and Pugneys Country Park are also only a short walk away.
Internally, the home fully comprises of the entrance hall, a lovely living room, the stunning open plan living/dining/kitchen with pantry cupboard off, an office, a utility room and downstairs shower room/w.c and a further hallway leading to the integral garage.
Stairs to the first floor lead to four bedrooms with bedroom one boasting covered balcony overlooking the front elevation and a four piece suite house bathroom/w.c.
Outside to the front is a large L-shaped tarmacadam driveway providing ample off road parking with attractive lawns to either side leading to the integral garage.
Finally, to the rear is a spacious Indian stone paved patio area, perfect for entertaining and dining purposes leading up to an attractive lawn with manicured planted borders and an abundance of fruit trees surrounded by privet hedges and timber panelled surround fences.
This luxury home, on Milnthorpe Lane, is currently available on Rightmove for £825,000.
To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents Richard Kendall on 01924 793803.