Situated in the sought after location of Sandal, this incredibke property, on Milnthorpe Lane, is ideally located for all local amenities such as shops and well regarded schools.

For those who enjoy idyllic walks, Sandal Castle and Pugneys Country Park are also only a short walk away.

Internally, the home fully comprises of the entrance hall, a lovely living room, the stunning open plan living/dining/kitchen with pantry cupboard off, an office, a utility room and downstairs shower room/w.c and a further hallway leading to the integral garage.

Stairs to the first floor lead to four bedrooms with bedroom one boasting covered balcony overlooking the front elevation and a four piece suite house bathroom/w.c.

Outside to the front is a large L-shaped tarmacadam driveway providing ample off road parking with attractive lawns to either side leading to the integral garage.

Finally, to the rear is a spacious Indian stone paved patio area, perfect for entertaining and dining purposes leading up to an attractive lawn with manicured planted borders and an abundance of fruit trees surrounded by privet hedges and timber panelled surround fences.

This luxury home, on Milnthorpe Lane, is currently available on Rightmove for £825,000.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents Richard Kendall on 01924 793803.

1 . Lovely living/dining/kitchen This stunning open plan living/dining/kitchen features a set of sliding doors leading out to the landscaped rear garden, two central heating radiators and inset spotlights to the ceiling.Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Modern kitchen The kitchen includes a range of wall and base units with central island with granite work surface over and granite upstanding above, space for an American style fridge/freezer, and a breakfast bar with seating for four.Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Homely living room The living room features a curved wall with four UPVC double glazed windows overlooking the front aspect, central heating radiator, engineered wooden floor and archway providing access to the open plan living/kitchen/dining area.Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Incredible office The office room has a laminate flooring, central heating radiator, a set of UPVC double glazed French doors leading to the rear garden and a door providing access to the utility room.Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales