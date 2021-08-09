A lovely setting for the three storey home

Great lake views from this Newmillerdam home, that is currently on the market

With wonderful lake and country views south over Newmillerdam, this home is particularly spacious, and set over three floors.

By Sally Burton
Monday, 9th August 2021, 8:00 am

The reception hall of the five bedroom detached property has staircases with oak balustrades, to all levels. Oak flooring and doors also feature in the house..

On the first floor, taking advantage of the views, is an open plan living and dining room and the bespoke kitchen with diner.

Three bedrooms are on the ground floor, one with a Juliet balcony, and there is a contemporary style family bathroom.

The lower ground floor has the master bedroom with dressing room and en suite, and French doors out to the garden.

A guest bedroom at this level also has an en suite shower room, and there’s a general utility room.

An attached double garage with remote control door adds further potential, and there is space for parking on the driveway.

With the enclosed lawned garden is a terrace patio, plus a timber decked patio.

Well placed within a much sought after part of Wakefield, this house has amenities close at hand, along with the country walks that are on its doorstep.

Motorway links are handy for anyone who might wish to commute.

This home at Hill Top, Newmillerdam, is for sale priced £650,000 with Richard Kendall Estate Agent. Call 01924 291294 for further information.

1. Rooms with views

Looking over the lake and surroundings at Newmillerdam.

2. Spacious kitchen

The modern, well lit kitchen within the property

3. Bedroom with a balcony

This bedroom within the house has doors out to a Juliet balcony

4. Bathing facilities

The contemporary style house bathroom

