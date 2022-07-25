Great opportunity with sale of converted former pub in Normanton

The former White Swan’s considerable facilities could be used as both business premises and living accommodation, or could work well as a spacious, four- bedroom home.
However its future owners choose to use the building, the historic pub building on Castleford Road, Normanton, is now converted to a stylish first floor flat with ground floor facilities that include an office, a workshop, reception, kitchenette and w.c., so a highly flexible arrangement.
There are still original features, ranging from an exposed stone wall within the office to moulded ceiling cornices.
First floor living accommodation includes a modern dining kitchen with fitted units and worktops, a built-in split level five-ring gas hob with extractor hood above, an electric double oven and a microwave. An integrated washing machine, fridge and freezer add to the facilities.
There’s a lounge and a sitting room, four bedrooms, a cloakroom, a store room and a bathroom with inset lighting.
Within the bathroom is a modern four-piece suite that includes a corner bath with shower attachment, and a separate shower cubicle.
Outside is a pleasant decked terrace area for sitting out in warmer weather, and a summer house.
A driveway leads to a tarmac car parking area and to a single attached garage.
This property, 3, Castleford Road, Normanton, is priced £425,000 with Chris North Properties Ltd. Call 01924 890320 for more details.