Here are some great multitasking home products that help make life a breeze

They can not only reduce the amount of packaging you have to deal with as well as the number of products you store, but they can also offer cost savings by combining multiple functions into a single device.

We’ve selected some different products that can deliver far more than you would expect this summer and beyond.

Dreamland Silent Power Fan Heater & Cooler, priced from £69.99, www.dreamlanduk.co.uk

These clever dual purpose fans will keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter, plus this single smart appliance could help cut your energy bills all year round.

Dreamland, the UK’s leading heated wellness brand has extended its smart comfort range into cooling with the Silent Power collection. Each model has two modes, a fan heater and a cooler that offers efficient cooling in summer and cosy, energy-saving warmth in winter. Not only do they help lower energy bills and eliminate the need for two appliances, but they’re also Quiet Mark certified.

Bona Pet System Microfibre Mop & Cleaning Solutions, £26.00, www.argos.co.uk

Not just a pet-safe mop that cleans your floors – it removes odours on contact and prevents pets from ever marking on the same spot!

Whether it’s dog, cat or house-rabbit urine, hairballs or just general puppy or kitty smells, floors in homes with pets need extra help. The Bona Pet System is designed to make cleaning and odours disappear in moments.

The Bona Pet System Microfiber Sweeping Pad attracts fluffy fur and pet hair, along with allergens and other microparticles and then traps them away - easily, quickly and effectively.

Used with the oxy-powered Bona Pet System cleaning solutions for Wood Floors and Hard-Surface Floors, the solutions are formulated to cut through dirt, grime and other tough messes fast – making floors spot-free and sparkling clean in moments.

The special pet system cleaning solutions are completely safe for people, pets and the planet. In addition, you can block odours as each solution contains Bona’s Odour Guard Technology that powerfully neutralises urine and other organic odours upon contact.

And best of all – the odour elimination process prevents pets from marking in the same spot! The mop has a durable telescoping mop handle with extra-large mop head, rubberised corners to minimise damage to skirting boards and furniture; and it’s safe for use on all wood and hard floor surfaces.

Not just for BBQing and griddling – it’s a pizza oven too Griddle, Grill, and Pizza Oven – the Char-Broil Versa-Tile reinvents the Gas Grill. Steaks cook beautifully on the cast iron grill grate, veggies, tacos, or smash burgers cook brilliantly on the flat griddle surface – and crispy pizzas come out perfectly using the pizza tile and the domed lid.

Whatever you’re making and whatever the occasion, you’ll always be able to keep all your guests happy! Designed to give variety and creativity to every cookout, the Char-Broil Versa-Tile delivers multiple cooking options even for the fussiest foodies.

VAX 20Steam Fresh Total Home, £159.99, www.vax.co.uk

If cleaning the home is a task you’ll tackle during the holiday period, a steam cleaner can prove invaluable.

Choose models that come with multiple attachments like the VAX Steam Fresh Total Home.

In one simple click, this hard floor steam cleaner also converts to a detachable handheld, so you can make light work of above the floor cleaning jobs in the kitchen, bathroom, lounge and more.

Loaded with a variety of tools for a whole home clean, there’s an attachment for just about every job, from getting rid of grease on kitchen hobs, cleaning the oven and removing stubborn grime on bathroom tiles, to smears on taps and showers, and muddy footprints on your floors.

With this versatile steam cleaner, you can kill 99.9% of bacteria and protect your home for longer. The rapid 30 second heat up time means you can plug in and get cleaning straight away, and with up to 15 minutes of continuous steam time, you can clean without interruption.

Once you’re done, the quick dry time means your floors and surfaces will be dry again in no time at all and busy homelife can resume.

Instant Cold Brewer Coffee & Iced Tea Maker, £79.99, www.instantpot.co.uk

Doesn’t just make tasty iced tea and coffee – it’s a cool little cocktail-maker too!

The perfect Summer accessory to help you cool down with refreshing cold brew drinks. Whether you’re craving chilled coffee or crisp iced tea - or something a little stronger - the Instant Cold Brewer Coffee and Iced Tea Maker makes it quick and easy to enjoy your favourites, with no long wait required!

Thanks to Instant’s innovative FlashExtract technology, you’ll get maximum flavour in under 20 minutes. So whether you choose a Fruit

or a Pimm’s iced tea, you’ll be able to make it in a flash and cool down quickly with a delicious tasting iced drink.

1 . Bona Pet System Microfibre Mop & Cleaning Solutions £26.00, www.argos.co.uk Photo: Sub Photo Sales