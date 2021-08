And with more than three million households welcoming a dog during the pandemic, many families across the nation are experiencing the joys of owning a dog for the first time.

But many new owners may not realise the garden can be a dangerous place for dogs if you aren’t careful with what you’re planting.

In recognition of National Dog Day, Nicolas Rodriguez, Plant Expert at abcFlora shares the top five plants to brighten up your garden without risking the health of your beloved pooch.