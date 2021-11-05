Here's how you can swap homes like Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz did in 'The Holiday'

In the film, Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet swap homes for the holiday season and avoid their love lives for two weeks. So Diaz goes to London and Winslet’s off to Los Angeles.

And there's a website that allows you to do the same!

So whether it’s to reunite with friends or family after a long time apart, or perhaps you simply want to breathe a different kind of fresh air, you can finally explore America again.

A home swap is as simple as it sounds. You exchange your home with another lovely person or family for a vacation. You get to choose your ideal home and location from thousands of homes.

For those looking to avoid the usual major hotspots, award-winning home swapping platform Love Home Swap has curated a list of its favourite small town USA destinations – so you can escape the hustle and bustle of day-to-day life.

The bonus? Home swapping helps offset the increased costs of travelling – it also offers opportunities to experience local cultures and avoid packed accommodation hubs.

So whether you’re looking to stay a week, a month, or even more, here’s some of the top rural homes for your next US home swap.

1. Nantucket, Massachusetts Lighthouses, whale watching and fishing are just some of the delightful things this small town is known for. Based in the desirable Polpis area of the island, this gorgeous property is ideally located for everything that the area offers, plus you’ll have a prime viewing location for the majestic Nantucket sunsets. Photo Sales

2. Asheville, North Carolina For those looking to experience the true taste of small-town USA, this notable foodie town is for you. In fact, Asheville is a food lover’s dream! Beyond great eats, you’ll also have access to the Blue Ridge Mountains, North Carolina Arboretum, Biltmore Estate and more. A mile from downtown, this home is close to all the action, yet benefits from being in a gloriously quiet neighbourhood. Photo Sales

3. Santa Barbara, California Quintessential California coastal living awaits you in this airy Santa Barbara home. Located between the mountains and the beach, you’ll be just minutes away from trails and parks, and a stone’s throw from Santa Barbara’s restaurants and cultural treats. Photo Sales

4. Salida, Colorado Nicknamed ‘The Heart of the Rockies’, Salida is the perfect place for adventure seekers. This historic town boasts a contagious spirit that is driven by friendly, outdoor enthusiasts – and this ultra-modern, centrally-located home is the perfect place to enjoy all that the area has to offer. Photo Sales