House prices in Wakefield: The 14 most expensive neighbourhoods to buy a home

Buying a property in these areas may cost a pretty penny.

The cost-of-living crisis has forced many people to cut back on their spending.

And anyone wanting to buy a new home is under particular pressure as the Bank of England continues to hike the base rate, forcing up the price of mortgages.

But for the lucky few who can afford to splash out on a new property, certain areas of Wakefield could have what they are looking for - from spacious rooms to the latest mod cons.

So which areas of Wakefield have the most expensive house prices?

Every three months, the Office for National Statistics releases highly localised figures showing how average sale prices vary across the suburbs, towns and villages of England and Wales.

The latest set of figures also pinpoint the parts of [council area] which had the priciest homes, on average, in 2022. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

1 . Sandal In Sandal, homes sold for an average of £375,000 in 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Wenthorpe and Kirkhamgate In Wenthorpe and Kirkhamgate, homes sold for an average of 260,000 in 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Ackworth and Darrington In Ackworth and Darrington, homes sold for an average of £256,000 in 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Walton, Woolley and Bretton In Walton, Woolley and Bretton, homes sold for an average of £245,500 in 2022. Photo: google Photo Sales