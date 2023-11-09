News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Walkergate, in Pontefract, is currently available on Rightmove for £450,000.Walkergate, in Pontefract, is currently available on Rightmove for £450,000.
Walkergate, in Pontefract, is currently available on Rightmove for £450,000.

Houses for sale in Pontefract: Inside one of Pontefract's most expensive period homes with wine cellar, courtyard and door inspired by Pontefract Castle

A period property in Pontefract that dates back to the 19th century and still holds numerous original features, including a door inspired by Pontefract castle, is currently available on Rightmove.
By Kara McKune
Published 9th Nov 2023, 19:00 GMT

Walkergate is a four-bedroom coach house close to Pontefract town centre.

Dating back around 200 years, the property is packed with original features alongside unique elements that separate it from a regular family home.

Inside, on the ground floor, there is an entrance hall accessed via a solid wood door modelled on those at Pontefract castle.

There is also an open plan snug room including the building’s original cast metal horse stalls as well as a kitchen and the utility room with a separate WC.

The ground floor also has two bedrooms, one with en suite facilities.

On the first floor there is a dining room with solid wood flooring, a living room, a further bedroom, a study with a separate laundry room and the modern family bathroom with a four-piece fitted suite.

The converted basement houses a hidden wine cellar and a further bedroom which could be used as a gym/cinema room/playroom.

Outside, double timber gates provide access to a covered area with stripped lighting and original cast iron features

There is also off-street parking, a detached garage and a spacious courtyard area.

Walkergate, in Pontefract, is currently available on Rightmove for £450,000.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents, William H. Brown, on 01977 805508.

The snug room could easily be used as an open plan kitchen/diner and features original cast iron stalls, two gas central heating radiators and coving to the ceiling.

1. Cosy snug room

The snug room could easily be used as an open plan kitchen/diner and features original cast iron stalls, two gas central heating radiators and coving to the ceiling. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This fully fitted kitchen includes a range of wall and base mounted units with complimentary work surfaces over incorporating breakfast bar, plumbing for dishwasher, space for under counter appliance, a stainless steel sink and drainer with a mixer tap, an integrated oven and grill, a gas hob and a cooker hood over.

2. Fully fitted kitchen

This fully fitted kitchen includes a range of wall and base mounted units with complimentary work surfaces over incorporating breakfast bar, plumbing for dishwasher, space for under counter appliance, a stainless steel sink and drainer with a mixer tap, an integrated oven and grill, a gas hob and a cooker hood over. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The lounge features double glazed windows to the front and rear, two gas central heating radiators, solid wooden floor and a fitted feature gas fire inset to the chimney breast with an original solid wooden mantle.

3. Lovely lounge

The lounge features double glazed windows to the front and rear, two gas central heating radiators, solid wooden floor and a fitted feature gas fire inset to the chimney breast with an original solid wooden mantle. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Bedroom one includes a dressing area, fitted wardrobes, spotlights to the ceiling, a gas central heating radiator, a double glazed window to the rear and access into the ensuite.

4. Bedroom one

Bedroom one includes a dressing area, fitted wardrobes, spotlights to the ceiling, a gas central heating radiator, a double glazed window to the rear and access into the ensuite. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PontefractRightmove