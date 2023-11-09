Houses for sale in Pontefract: Inside one of Pontefract's most expensive period homes with wine cellar, courtyard and door inspired by Pontefract Castle
Walkergate is a four-bedroom coach house close to Pontefract town centre.
Dating back around 200 years, the property is packed with original features alongside unique elements that separate it from a regular family home.
Inside, on the ground floor, there is an entrance hall accessed via a solid wood door modelled on those at Pontefract castle.
There is also an open plan snug room including the building’s original cast metal horse stalls as well as a kitchen and the utility room with a separate WC.
The ground floor also has two bedrooms, one with en suite facilities.
On the first floor there is a dining room with solid wood flooring, a living room, a further bedroom, a study with a separate laundry room and the modern family bathroom with a four-piece fitted suite.
The converted basement houses a hidden wine cellar and a further bedroom which could be used as a gym/cinema room/playroom.
Outside, double timber gates provide access to a covered area with stripped lighting and original cast iron features
There is also off-street parking, a detached garage and a spacious courtyard area.
Walkergate, in Pontefract, is currently available on Rightmove for £450,000.
To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents, William H. Brown, on 01977 805508.