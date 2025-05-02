Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danielle Smith, better known as @cleaningwithdanielled to her 1.9 million TikTok followers, has revealed the areas around the home that are forgotten about – and how to clean them for less than £1!

In her latest video, Danielle’s tips have commenters rushing to their nearest Aldi to pick up the supermarket’s does-it-all Powerforce Multi-Surface Cleaner with Bleach, the product she hails as “amazing”.

Including a “genius” hack for cleaning window and door frames, with one follower saying “that sponge hack is everything“, revealing that yes, toothbrush holders do need to be cleaned, and some easy origami advice that can make a huge difference to cupboard tops, Danielle said: “Spring is the ideal time of year to refresh your home and tackle those often-overlooked areas that are easy to forget in daily routines.

How to clean the most forgotten spots for under £1 with Aldi.

"These are the places my followers are always asking for help with, and it only takes seeing a room from a different angle or in a different light to realise something needs cleaning!

“I remember standing on a chair in the kitchen to grab something and spotting dust and grime on top of my cupboards - I didn’t want to buy a whole new product just for that hard-to-reach area. That’s why Aldi’s Powerforce Multi-Surface Cleaner with Bleach is perfect - it tackles everything from cupboard tops to door handles, leaving your home sparkling clean just in time for the new season.”

Costing just 89p, Danielle shows her followers how using one budget-friendly supermarket product can easily tackle each of these commonly overlooked areas.

The star of Danielle’s cleaning routine is Aldi’s Powerforce Multi-Surface Cleaner with Bleach (89p, 750ml), which effortlessly cuts through grease, grime, and bacteria, leaving surfaces spotless and hygienic.

Here are Danielle’s five must-try hacks for hard-to-reach places:

Toothbrush Holders

Fill the toothbrush holder with warm water and add a splash of Aldi’s Powerforce Multi-Surface Cleaner with Bleach, cover any holes with clingfilm and shake vigorously to dislodge any stubborn dirt. Don’t forget to rinse the holder thoroughly to reveal a fresh, clean finish.

External Door & Window Frames

Carefully cut two vertical lines in a kitchen sponge, then soak the sponge in Powerforce Multi-Surface Cleaner with Bleach. The sponge will then slide easily between the tricky grooves and edges of door and window frames and result in a deeper, more effective clean.

Top of Kitchen Cupboards

The tops of kitchen cupboards offer a large surface area to be cleaned that is pretty hard to reach for most! To avoid having to get up and down every time your cloth gets grubby, it’s all in the folding.

Spray Aldi’s Powerforce Multi-Surface Cleaner with Bleach directly onto the entire surface, ensuring full coverage.

Then, fold a microfibre cloth in half, then half again and begin wiping away the cleaner to remove any dust or grease. Once that side is too dirty, unfold it once and then back on itself to reveal a clean side of the cloth. This method gives you eight clean sides out of one cloth and avoids spreading any dirt or grime around.

Door Handles & Light Switches

Saturate a microfibre cloth with Powerforce Multi-Surface Cleaner with Bleach then wipe down any door handles and drawer knobs – anything you touch daily without realising! Make sure to get into any crevices where germs can hide.

Allow the cleaner to sit on the surfaces for around five minutes before wiping them dry – this allows it to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria.

TV Remotes

Spritz a light amount of Powerforce Multi-Surface Cleaner with Bleach onto a microfibre cloth and wipe down the entire remote, paying special attention to any buttons and crevices. For an even closer clean, use an old toothbrush to get into nooks and crannies before wiping down.

Remember not to spray anything directly onto the remote.

With products starting from just 65p, Aldi’s Powerforce range provides shoppers with budget-friendly household cleaning essentials and is available in all stores nationwide.

Aldi’s Summer Cleaning event launches on 4th May, and the Powerforce Multi-Surface Cleaner with Bleach is available in stores nationwide for just 89p.