Inside a fabulously stylish Victorian home, in sought-after Wakefield village

Within the pretty conservation village of Heath, and surrounded by undulating countryside, is this former school house converted to a highly individual and comfortable home.

Heath is dubbed the ‘village of mansions’ due to its range of substantial, high end properties built largely in the period from the 1600s to the 19th century.

The Victorian three-bedroom ‘School House’ property is surprisingly roomy inside, with a high vaulted ceiling to the first floor and many of its original features still intact.

All the bedrooms are of a good size and are on the ground floor of the building, with the main bedroom having its own en suite facility.

A large and stylish family bathroom includes both bath and overhead shower.

Ground floor rooms also include a versatile conservatory with garden views and a sizeable study, and there's a feature spiral staircase to the first floor.

This upper level includes a stunning open plan kitchen with diner, through to a spacious lounge with feature stove, and gallery landing and balustrade over a wooden staircase. Both areas provide ample space for family living and for entertaining.

The unique home with stone walls and a private 'sun trap' garden with lawned and patio seating areas, has easy access to the main motorway network, with a range of services and amenities to hand, that include schools, shops and supermarkets, rural pubs and restaurants.

This is in spite of its distinctively rural feel, with open green space and a common area where horses can roam freely.

There is space for off road parking, and gorgeous views that stretch across open fields.

School House, Heath, Wakefield, has an asking price of £410,000, with Manning Stainton estate agents, Wakefield, tel. 01924 234888

The property is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

