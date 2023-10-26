Take a look at this striking Castleford home with luxury features
A secure gated driveway with plenty of parking fronts the house, which opens to a central hallway with a bespoke spindle staircase leading up.
To the right, the open plan kitchen has an extensive range of sleek units, with a double oven, a fridge freezer, and an an electric hob and extractor fitted to the breakfast bar.
A raised split-level area allows for relaxed seating or formal dining.
Varied lighting gives mood options within the living kitchen that has luxury cushioned flooring throughout.
A storeroom and utility has fitted units and a stone and brickwork feature wall, with an external door.
Another split level arrangement in the living room divides the dining area, with a modern vibe from the central fireplace.
The lower space has patio doors to two sides, and is ideal for year-round entertaining.
A ground floor bathroom features a modern sunken bath, with a washbasin vanity unit, and alcoves. Finishing touches include a designer towel rail, and white window shutters.
The hand-built oak staircase leads to a balcony landing with seating space and a striking chandelier.
All five double bedrooms are bright and spacious, and three have fitted wardrobes. One has access to the loft.
A tiled shower room with wood-effect flooring has Velux windows, and feature wall alcoves.
Extensive rear gardens are landscaped, with patio areas and a solid roof bar, perfect for entertaining.
With palm trees and tropical plants, are lawned areas, raised beds, and limestone walls.
Front iron gates open to an enclosed garden with a feature concrete driveway.
Cavillon, Cutsyke Avenue, Castleford, is for sale at £475,000, with Logic Real Estate, Pontefract.
