Take a look at this striking Castleford home with luxury features

In a prime location on the edge of Castleford, this five-bedroom detached home has an impressively modern interior coupled with a large forecourt and stunning gardens.

A secure gated driveway with plenty of parking fronts the house, which opens to a central hallway with a bespoke spindle staircase leading up.

To the right, the open plan kitchen has an extensive range of sleek units, with a double oven, a fridge freezer, and an an electric hob and extractor fitted to the breakfast bar.

A raised split-level area allows for relaxed seating or formal dining.

Varied lighting gives mood options within the living kitchen that has luxury cushioned flooring throughout.

A storeroom and utility has fitted units and a stone and brickwork feature wall, with an external door.

Another split level arrangement in the living room divides the dining area, with a modern vibe from the central fireplace.

The lower space has patio doors to two sides, and is ideal for year-round entertaining.

A ground floor bathroom features a modern sunken bath, with a washbasin vanity unit, and alcoves. Finishing touches include a designer towel rail, and white window shutters.

The hand-built oak staircase leads to a balcony landing with seating space and a striking chandelier.

All five double bedrooms are bright and spacious, and three have fitted wardrobes. One has access to the loft.

A tiled shower room with wood-effect flooring has Velux windows, and feature wall alcoves.

Extensive rear gardens are landscaped, with patio areas and a solid roof bar, perfect for entertaining.

With palm trees and tropical plants, are lawned areas, raised beds, and limestone walls.

Front iron gates open to an enclosed garden with a feature concrete driveway.

Cavillon, Cutsyke Avenue, Castleford, is for sale at £475,000, with Logic Real Estate, Pontefract.

1 . Cavillon, Cutsyke Avenue, Castleford The lush gardens and outdoor entertaining area. Photo: Logic Real Estate, Pontefract Photo Sales

2 . Cavillon, Cutsyke Avenue, Castleford The well equipped breakfast kitchen has plenty of working space. Photo: Logic Real Estate, Pontefract Photo Sales

3 . Cavillon, Cutsyke Avenue, Castleford The open plan interior with versatile family or reception space. Photo: Logic Real Estate, Pontefract Photo Sales

4 . Cavillon, Cutsyke Avenue, Castleford The dining room through to lounge. Photo: Logic Real Estate, Pontefract Photo Sales