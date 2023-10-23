News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
The stone building that is for sale in the heart of Badsworth village.The stone building that is for sale in the heart of Badsworth village.
The stone building that is for sale in the heart of Badsworth village.

This village building is ripe for refurbishment - for sale at £375,000

A rare refurbishment opportunity has arisen in the heart of a sought after south Pontefract village.
By Sally Burton
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 13:17 BST

The stone property on Main Street in the attractive village of Badsworth is currently used as a Community Centre, but has great scope for conversion to a stunning, bespoke home, subject to gaining necessary planning consents.

With surrounding lawned gardens, the property does not currently have private parking.

It is a ground floor building with a floor area of around 165 square metres, or 1774 square feet.Surrounded by scenic countryside, with many footpaths and bridlepaths, Badsworth has a good range of village facilities, with wider amenities in nearby Pontefract town centre.

Its main accommodation includes an entrance hall with loft access, and doors to the main hall, the bright kitchen with fitted units, a storage cupboard and two w.c.facilities.

From a further hallway with decorative panelling is a bar room, with stone framed windows and a purpose built bar.

In the main hall are four electric heaters, and two feature fireplaces with tiled hearths and surrounds, and wooden mantles. It has natural light from seven stone framed single pane windows.

A full wrap around garden is mainly lawn, plants and shrubs to the front, enclosed by walls and timber fencing, with an iron gate and mature trees.

To the rear is a walled lawned garden with a concrete and paved patio area, raised planted beds and a brick-built outbuilding.

This property in Main Street, Badsworth, Pontefract, has a price tag of £375,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Pontefract.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-stunning-mid-19th-century-converted-mill-with-roof-garden-4376916

www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-one-off-yorkshire-cottage-has-an-oak-tree-inside-take-a-look-4378258

www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/property-prices-up-slightly-in-yorkshire-but-sellers-must-be-realistic-warn-agents-4377397

An overview of the property with potential, in its leafy location.

1. Main Street, Badsworth, Pontefract

An overview of the property with potential, in its leafy location. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Pontefract

Photo Sales
The spacious interior of the building, that is currently used by the community.

2. Main Street, Badsworth, Pontefract

The spacious interior of the building, that is currently used by the community. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Pontefract

Photo Sales
The interior offers plenty of scope for development.

3. Main Street, Badsworth, Pontefract

The interior offers plenty of scope for development. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Pontefract

Photo Sales
The bar and surrounding area.

4. Main Street, Badsworth, Pontefract

The bar and surrounding area. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Pontefract

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Pontefract