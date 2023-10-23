This village building is ripe for refurbishment - for sale at £375,000

A rare refurbishment opportunity has arisen in the heart of a sought after south Pontefract village.

The stone property on Main Street in the attractive village of Badsworth is currently used as a Community Centre, but has great scope for conversion to a stunning, bespoke home, subject to gaining necessary planning consents.

With surrounding lawned gardens, the property does not currently have private parking.

It is a ground floor building with a floor area of around 165 square metres, or 1774 square feet.Surrounded by scenic countryside, with many footpaths and bridlepaths, Badsworth has a good range of village facilities, with wider amenities in nearby Pontefract town centre.

Its main accommodation includes an entrance hall with loft access, and doors to the main hall, the bright kitchen with fitted units, a storage cupboard and two w.c.facilities.

From a further hallway with decorative panelling is a bar room, with stone framed windows and a purpose built bar.

In the main hall are four electric heaters, and two feature fireplaces with tiled hearths and surrounds, and wooden mantles. It has natural light from seven stone framed single pane windows.

A full wrap around garden is mainly lawn, plants and shrubs to the front, enclosed by walls and timber fencing, with an iron gate and mature trees.

To the rear is a walled lawned garden with a concrete and paved patio area, raised planted beds and a brick-built outbuilding.

This property in Main Street, Badsworth, Pontefract, has a price tag of £375,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Pontefract.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Main Street, Badsworth, Pontefract An overview of the property with potential, in its leafy location. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Pontefract Photo Sales

2 . Main Street, Badsworth, Pontefract The spacious interior of the building, that is currently used by the community. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Pontefract Photo Sales

3 . Main Street, Badsworth, Pontefract The interior offers plenty of scope for development. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Pontefract Photo Sales

4 . Main Street, Badsworth, Pontefract The bar and surrounding area. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Pontefract Photo Sales