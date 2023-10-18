An exterior view of the unusual conversion at ​10, Peel Mills, Peel Street, Horbury, WF4 5AU

Its interior includes a kitchen and dining room with amtico flooring, vaulted ceiling, fitted units with granite worktops, and a Belfast sink. There's a built-in cupboard, a delph rack, and a door to the entrance lobby.

Through a feature stone archway is the breakfast dining area, with its cast iron balustrade staircase to the first floor, and utility room off. It features exposed brick and stone walls, and an island unit with breakfast bar.

There's a rustic-style living room with log burner, exposed stone walls, and as in other rooms, double glazed hardwood framed windows and cast iron radiators.

From the entrance lobby are stairs to the first floor. A versatile office or occasional room with a front window could suit many purposes.

With gas central heating and hardwood double glazing throughout, the property has two double bedrooms off the first floor landing, along with a contemporary style house bathroom with a cast iron, freestanding, claw-foot and roll-top bath, and a shower cubicle.

French doors from the landing lead out to a garden on a south-facing balcony with wrought-iron balustrade.

One bedroom has a feature exposed wooden beam. A third double bedroom with Velux window also has balcony access.

The balcony rooftop garden can be accessed from the first floor landing, and from one of the double bedrooms.

The cobbled driveway provides off street parking.