Inside Georgian home for sale, with five bedrooms and stunning features

With many original features, The White House is a grand Georgian home with five bedrooms. Its interior includes ornate fireplaces and wood panelling, with detailed decor and large windows.

The bright and spacious ground floor ​has several reception rooms, ​and includes a bespoke ​pin​e kitchen with a ceiling beam and a central breakfast island​ that has the space to accommodate a larger style family, and for entertaining guests.

The Stables is a ​more modern, but cottage-style two-bed​room home​ that has a large airy dining kitchen and a bedroom​ at ground level, then a g​ood size lounge ​on the first floor that gives access to a timber balcony, ​together with a large bedroom and bathroom.

​Further to this accommodation,The Stables ​has a double integral garage​.

Both homes ​have their own private gardens, while ​the shared courtyard ​with stone walls and wrought iron gates provides ​plenty of private parkin​g space.

​They are situated within a scenic countryside location, with the pretty village of Darrington, and the town of Pontefract with its wider choice of services and amenities, both close by.

The two homes are described by the agent as: “charming and unique properties, located in a highly sought-after area of Carleton, offering the perfect combination of character, space, and potential”.

A post office, two secondary schools and a primary school are within walking distance, and there's a gastro pub in Darrington. Pontefract has three train stations, and easily accessible motorway links include the A1, M1 and M62.

​The White House and The Stables, Carleton Road, Pontefract​, are for sale at a price of £1,000,000, with Enfields, Pontefract, tel. 01977 233124.

