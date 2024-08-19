Located in the catchment area for The King's School and Pontefract Carleton Park, this stunning family home on Doncaster Road is currently for sale.

Sympathetically modernised whilst retaining many of the original features, the generously proportioned, stone-built character property sits on a plot of circa 1.5 acres with a rewilded wooded area, stream and natural spring.

The property itself briefly comprises of; a living room with wood burning stove, a dining room with wood burning stove, a family kitchen, a utility room, a library, an office, the house bathroom, four double bedrooms, a master en-suite, and a separate guest house forming the fifth bedroom which has its own WC.

Externally, in addition to the wooded area there is a large south-facing lawned garden and patio area which is ideal for the family, extensive off-street parking on a gated driveway equipped with an electric car charger, and a 36ft concrete hardstanding that could form the base for a number of development ideas, subject to planning.

The majority of the plot is also allocated to woodland, which attracts plenty of wildlife and is a real private slice of nature.

The woodland contains several young apple trees which bear fruit ideal for home cooking or cider pressing and has a natural spring and a stream running through it with bridges over the stream.

This gorgeous home, on Doncaster Road, is currently available on Yopa for £800,000.

To find out more, visit: https://www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/372796#description

1 . Modern and charming This stunning 19th century former school house has been lovingly restored and remodelled by the current owners. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

2 . Spacious kitchen The kitchen is fitted with a range of modern matching wall and base units with complementary oak work surfaces, mosaic wall tiling, and antique brass finishings. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

3 . Elegant dining room Set off the kitchen is this large dining room with a feature wood burning stove and original beams, which retains a cosy feel despite its size. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales