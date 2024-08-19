This gorgeous home, on Doncaster Road, is currently available on Yopa for £800,000.This gorgeous home, on Doncaster Road, is currently available on Yopa for £800,000.
This gorgeous home, on Doncaster Road, is currently available on Yopa for £800,000.

Inside one of Pontefract's most expensive homes - a 19th century former schoolhouse turned luxury property

By Kara McKune
Published 19th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
This stunning 19th century former school house, which has been lovingly restored and remodelled by the current owners, is currently available on Yopa.

Located in the catchment area for The King's School and Pontefract Carleton Park, this stunning family home on Doncaster Road is currently for sale.

Sympathetically modernised whilst retaining many of the original features, the generously proportioned, stone-built character property sits on a plot of circa 1.5 acres with a rewilded wooded area, stream and natural spring.

The property itself briefly comprises of; a living room with wood burning stove, a dining room with wood burning stove, a family kitchen, a utility room, a library, an office, the house bathroom, four double bedrooms, a master en-suite, and a separate guest house forming the fifth bedroom which has its own WC.

Externally, in addition to the wooded area there is a large south-facing lawned garden and patio area which is ideal for the family, extensive off-street parking on a gated driveway equipped with an electric car charger, and a 36ft concrete hardstanding that could form the base for a number of development ideas, subject to planning.

The majority of the plot is also allocated to woodland, which attracts plenty of wildlife and is a real private slice of nature.

The woodland contains several young apple trees which bear fruit ideal for home cooking or cider pressing and has a natural spring and a stream running through it with bridges over the stream.

This gorgeous home, on Doncaster Road, is currently available on Yopa for £800,000.

To find out more, visit: https://www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/372796#description

This stunning 19th century former school house has been lovingly restored and remodelled by the current owners.

1. Modern and charming

This stunning 19th century former school house has been lovingly restored and remodelled by the current owners. Photo: Yopa

Photo Sales
The kitchen is fitted with a range of modern matching wall and base units with complementary oak work surfaces, mosaic wall tiling, and antique brass finishings.

2. Spacious kitchen

The kitchen is fitted with a range of modern matching wall and base units with complementary oak work surfaces, mosaic wall tiling, and antique brass finishings. Photo: Yopa

Photo Sales
Set off the kitchen is this large dining room with a feature wood burning stove and original beams, which retains a cosy feel despite its size.

3. Elegant dining room

Set off the kitchen is this large dining room with a feature wood burning stove and original beams, which retains a cosy feel despite its size. Photo: Yopa

Photo Sales
This lovely open space has views out onto the garden through several windows and the patio doors. There is a feature wood burning stove and stairs up to the first floor with a vaulted ceiling and a large skylight window.

4. Lovely lounge

This lovely open space has views out onto the garden through several windows and the patio doors. There is a feature wood burning stove and stairs up to the first floor with a vaulted ceiling and a large skylight window. Photo: Yopa

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PontefractDoncaster Road

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.