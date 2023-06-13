News you can trust since 1852
A striking property with a large courtyard garden.

Inside quirky four-bed coach house with mix of modern comforts and original features

This 200-years-old character home made modern offers a versatile interior and a courtyard garden.
By Sally Burton
Published 13th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST

The unique, four-bed detached 'coach house' property comes with a detached garage and plenty of parking space, while its location close to Pontefract town centre is another ​bonus.

Double timber gates open to a covered archway with stripped lighting and original cast iron features.

​A solid wood door modelled on those at Pontefract Castle leads in to the entrance hall.

Rooms in the right wing include an open plan snug​ that features original cast metal horse stalls, and has French doors to the garden.

With the fully fitted kitchen is a separate utility room, and a ground floor w.c., then in the left wing are two bedrooms, one with a dressing area and an en suite facility.

​Above on​ the first floor is a dining room with solid wood flooring, and an elevated living room​ with a feature gas fire inset to the chimney breast, with ​an ​original wooden mantle​.

There’s a ​study​, one further bedroom, a​ laundry room and​ a​ family bathroom​ with a four-piece suite that includes a curved corner shower cubicle​, ​a free​-​standing roll​-​top bath, and a hand​wash​ basin with vanity unit. ​There's also a ​Velux window​ and​ electric underfloor heating​.

​The ​converted basement ​on the lower ground floor ​contains a wine cellar​ with engineered oak flooring​​, along with ​a bedroom ​that​ could ​easily become ​a gym​, ​cinema room​ or ​playroom.

​A​ fully enclosed courtyard​ is​ ideal for entertainin​g, with o​utside lighting and ​a ​water point.

​There is power and lighting in the garage​.

This home in Walkergate, Pontefract, is for sale at £450,000, with William H Brown, Pontefract, tel. 01977 791406.

