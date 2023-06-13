Inside quirky four-bed coach house with mix of modern comforts and original features
The unique, four-bed detached 'coach house' property comes with a detached garage and plenty of parking space, while its location close to Pontefract town centre is another bonus.
Double timber gates open to a covered archway with stripped lighting and original cast iron features.
A solid wood door modelled on those at Pontefract Castle leads in to the entrance hall.
Rooms in the right wing include an open plan snug that features original cast metal horse stalls, and has French doors to the garden.
With the fully fitted kitchen is a separate utility room, and a ground floor w.c., then in the left wing are two bedrooms, one with a dressing area and an en suite facility.
Above on the first floor is a dining room with solid wood flooring, and an elevated living room with a feature gas fire inset to the chimney breast, with an original wooden mantle.
There’s a study, one further bedroom, a laundry room and a family bathroom with a four-piece suite that includes a curved corner shower cubicle, a free-standing roll-top bath, and a handwash basin with vanity unit. There's also a Velux window and electric underfloor heating.
The converted basement on the lower ground floor contains a wine cellar with engineered oak flooring, along with a bedroom that could easily become a gym, cinema room or playroom.
A fully enclosed courtyard is ideal for entertaining, with outside lighting and a water point.
There is power and lighting in the garage.
This home in Walkergate, Pontefract, is for sale at £450,000, with William H Brown, Pontefract, tel. 01977 791406.
