An aerial view of the stunning cottage property and its garden facilities.

With main accommodation comprising a reception hall, an extended and modern living kitchen with dining area, a living room, sitting room, a study or home office, and a w.c. to the ground floor, it has four double bedrooms off the first floor landing, two of which have en suite facilities, and a stylish family bathroom.

The bespoke, open plan living kitchen with diner is a stunning room that has bi-folding doors to the rear garden, making an ideal arrangement for summer entertaining.

It includes a central island feature with breakfast bar, fitted units and a range of integrated appliances.

Some rooms feature wooden beams to the ceilings and two reception rooms have rustic fireplaces containing warming stoves.

Two Indian stone patio areas, with a large, stone, built-in pizza oven and a shed, form part of an L-shaped, lawned and landscaped rear garden that is completely enclosed by timber panel fencing.

There is a double garage, and off-road block paved parking space is available in front of the garage, with two further spaces to the side.

The property is within walking distance of a good range of local services and amenities, including a choice of schools.

Ossett holds a twice weekly market and has main bus routes to and from Wakefield city centre, with motorway network links within easy striking distance.

3 Highfield House, Ossett, is for sale at a price of £615,000, with Richard Kendall estate agent.

For more details on the property, contact the Ossett office, tel. 01924 266555.

A fireplace with stove is a feature in this beamed reception room.

Another comfortable room with rustic beams and fireplace - and a warming stove.

Indoor to outdoor living is made easy in this home, with patio and bi-fold doors linking house and garden.

A country style bedroom, with ceiling vaults and beams.