A front view of the Richmond Road property for sale.

The second floor is given over entirely to the main bedroom suite, while the first floor has four bedrooms and a bathroom.

Three reception rooms and the kitchen, with an entrance hall and w.c. form the ground floor.

A stained glass bay window lights the living room, that has a log burner with granite hearth and stone mantle.

Period decorative detail feature with a stained glass window in the dining room, that has a gas fire with granite hearth and stone mantle.

The sitting room, with double doors to the rear patio, has a log burner with stone hearth and wooden mantle.

In the kitchen, with fitted units, granite worktops, integrated appliances, a central island and an aga cooker, are five double glazed windows.

A stained glass window lights the first floor landing with doors to three bedrooms, and a passageway to one bedroom, and the bathroom with underfloor heating. Two bedrooms have stained glass windows.

The light and spacious kitchen with a central work island and breakfast bar.

There's a stained glass window on the second floor landing too, with the bedroom that has double doors to a balcony, and loft access.

This room also has fitted wardrobes and an en suite bathroom with underfloor heating.

Planted borders surround the front garden, while parking space on the driveway has an EV charger.

The enclosed rear garden has patio areas with a lawn and planted beds.

The dining through to sitting room, that has doors leading outside to the garden.

The semi-detached home with garage in Richmond Road, St Johns, Wakefield, is priced at £695,000 with Richard Kendall estate agent.

Call 01924 291294.

The impressive living room, with its large bay window.

The second floor bedroom with en suite and balcony.

The second floor en suite bathroom.

The main house bathroom on the first floor.

A balcony with a view....