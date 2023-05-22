News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death

Inside this super-semi with enclosed garden, in a prime Wakefield location

This appealing property in the sought after location of St John's has undergone a luxurious renovation, to offer unique accommodation over three floors.

By Sally Burton
Published 22nd May 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 15:30 BST
A front view of the Richmond Road property for sale.A front view of the Richmond Road property for sale.
A front view of the Richmond Road property for sale.

The second floor is given over entirely to the main bedroom suite, while the first floor has four bedrooms and a bathroom.

Three reception rooms and the kitchen, with an entrance hall and w.c. form the ground floor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A stained glass bay window lights the living room, that has a log burner with granite hearth and stone mantle.

Most Popular

Period decorative detail feature with a stained glass window in the dining room, that has a gas fire with granite hearth and stone mantle.

The sitting room, with double doors to the rear patio, has a log burner with stone hearth and wooden mantle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the kitchen, with fitted units, granite worktops, integrated appliances, a central island and an aga cooker, are five double glazed windows.

A stained glass window lights the first floor landing with doors to three bedrooms, and a passageway to one bedroom, and the bathroom with underfloor heating. Two bedrooms have stained glass windows.

The light and spacious kitchen with a central work island and breakfast bar.The light and spacious kitchen with a central work island and breakfast bar.
The light and spacious kitchen with a central work island and breakfast bar.

There's a stained glass window on the second floor landing too, with the bedroom that has double doors to a balcony, and loft access.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This room also has fitted wardrobes and an en suite bathroom with underfloor heating.

Planted borders surround the front garden, while parking space on the driveway has an EV charger.

The enclosed rear garden has patio areas with a lawn and planted beds.

The dining through to sitting room, that has doors leading outside to the garden.The dining through to sitting room, that has doors leading outside to the garden.
The dining through to sitting room, that has doors leading outside to the garden.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The semi-detached home with garage in Richmond Road, St Johns, Wakefield, is priced at £695,000 with Richard Kendall estate agent.

Call 01924 291294.

More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-very-impressive-stanley-home-on-the-market-for-ps1195000-4146646

www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-historic-and-beautifully-renovated-cottage-for-sale-in-ackworth-4145649

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The impressive living room, with its large bay window.The impressive living room, with its large bay window.
The impressive living room, with its large bay window.
The second floor bedroom with en suite and balcony.The second floor bedroom with en suite and balcony.
The second floor bedroom with en suite and balcony.
The second floor en suite bathroom.The second floor en suite bathroom.
The second floor en suite bathroom.
The main house bathroom on the first floor.The main house bathroom on the first floor.
The main house bathroom on the first floor.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A balcony with a view....A balcony with a view....
A balcony with a view....
The lawned and enclosed rear garden.The lawned and enclosed rear garden.
The lawned and enclosed rear garden.
Related topics:WakefieldSt John'sSt Johns