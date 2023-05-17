See inside this historic and beautifully renovated cottage for sale in Ackworth

This Victorian cottage tucked away in a private setting from the main road in Ackworth, dates back to the 1840s.

Carefully renovated, the double-fronted cottage has five bedrooms, and rear parking.

Built in the native quarry stone used at Nostell Priory, improvements in keeping with original features include new Georgian bar sash windows.

The porch has stained-glass doors into the hallway with its reclaimed oak parquet flooring.In the central dining kitchen is an exposed stone wall, a Yorkshire stone fireplace with wood-burning stove in the dining area, cast-iron radiators, and stone sills.

A modern ‘farmhouse style’ kitchen has a breakfast bar, and French doors to the garden.From the sitting room with tall sash window is a utility: these rooms were home to Ackworth’s greengrocery store in the 1940s.

In the utility room are oak worktops, wooden units, and parquet flooring, with a built-in desk.The formal lounge with terracotta walls has alcove shelving, and a cast-iron fireplace with tiled hearth.A w.c. is finished with reclaimed quarry tiles.The staircase with handcrafted wooden banister leads to a luxurious master suite, with en-suite shower room and a potential rear bedroom, currently used as a walk-in wardrobe.In bedroom two, with period decorative features, is a window seat, and bedroom three has an attractive alcove.A current nursery, or bedroom four, is in the eaves, and the bathroom includes a large corner bath.

Split double lawns are either side of the front pathway.The south-facing, private garden, with patio, is framed by blossom trees and hedges: a damson plum tree provides fruit.Another raised garden area has development potential.

This home in Wakefield Road, Ackworth, is priced at £550,000 with Enfields Luxe estate agents, tel. 01977 802477 and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

